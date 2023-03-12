This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the Mama Maggie's Kitchen may earn a commission.

Tortitas de Papa con Atun (or Tuna Potato Patties) are golden and crispy on the outside and tasty and delicious on the inside. Once you start eating these, it’s hard to stop!

Tortitas de Papa con Atun (Tuna Potato Patties) Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

These Tortitas de Papa con Atun are so, so good. Even the pickiest of eaters will gobble them down!

INGREDIENTS

Potatoes

Tuna

Onion (or onion powder)

Egg

Breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper

Oil

Ingredients needed to make tuna patties Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

Wash, peel, dice the potatoes.

Add the diced potatoes to a stock pot and cover with water.

Bring to a boil.

Cook for 5-7 minutes, or until tender.

Drain water. Let potatoes cool.

Open tuna cans, and drain the water from the cans.

Add the cooked potatoes, tuna, egg, onion, breadcrumbs, salt, and pepper to a large container.

Mix thoroughly.

Form patties. About 1-inch thick.

Heat oil in a large skillet.

Fry on both sides for 2-3 minutes.

Remove and place the patties on a paper towel to drain any excess oil.

Cover with aluminum foil to keep warm.

Repeat with each of the patty until there are no more left.

Serve and enjoy.

Tortitas de Papa con Atun (Tuna Potato Patties) Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

How do you keep tuna patties from falling apart? If the patties fall apart, place them in the fridge for 20-30 minutes before frying.

In the oven: Heat the oven to 400 degrees F. Bake for 10 minutes. Flip, and continue cooking for another 10 minutes.