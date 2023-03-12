Enchiladas Rojas (Red Enchiladas)

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the Mama Maggie's Kitchen may earn a commission.

These Enchiladas Rojas (or Red Enchiladas) are stuffed with cheese and loaded with FLAVOR! Fried tortillas smothered in a rich and delicious chile sauce that you just can’t get from a packet.

Enchiladas Rojas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Fried corn tortillas, then dipped in a tasty and rich chile sauce, stuffed with cheese…. Mmm! Deliciousness in every bite!

INGREDIENTS

dried guajillo chiles stems removed and deveined

chile de arbol stems removed and deveined

onion

garlic cloves

cumin

salt (or chicken bouillon)

water

olive oil

corn tortillas

Queso Fresco

Ingredients needed to make Enchiladas Rojas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

Remove all the stems, seeds, and veins from the dried chiles.

Add the dried chiles to a stock pot and cover them with 4 cups water.

Bring to a boil.

Cover with a lid and turn off heat.

Let sit in the hot water for 5-7 minutes, or until fully pliable

Discard the water.

Add the rehydrated chiles, onion, garlic, cumin, and salt to a blender.

Add the remaining water to the blender.

Blender until smooth.

Heat oil in a stock pot.

Place strainer over the pot.

Strain the sauce into the pot. Stirring occasionally.

If the sauce is too thick, add a splash of water.

Set aside until ready to use.

In a large skillet, heat the remaining oil.

Fry the tortillas. 1-2 minutes on each side.

Place tortillas on a paper towel.

Drain any excess oil.

Dip the tortilla into the red chile sauce.

Place the tortilla on a plate.

Stuff with queso fresco.

Fold one side of the tortilla over.

Fold the other side of the tortilla in, creating the shape of a flute.

Set aside.

Cover with aluminum foil to keep warm.

Repeat until there are no more tortillas.

Sprinkle with more queso fresco, diced onion, avocado, and crema mexicana.

Serve and enjoy!

Assembling Enchiladas Rojas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

HOW TO KEEP THEM WARM

Cover them with aluminum foil while assembling.

Or, place them on a sheet pan. Put in the oven 350 degrees F for 10-15 minutes. Serve immediately.

Mexican Red Enchiladas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Serve me a plate of Enchiladas Rojas, or Red Enchiladas, and I’m one happy gal!

This is how my mom, my grandma, and everyone I know in my family makes them. Simply delicious and simply irresistible.