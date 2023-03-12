Enchiladas Rojas (Red Enchiladas)

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the Mama Maggie's Kitchen may earn a commission.
These Enchiladas Rojas (or Red Enchiladas) are stuffed with cheese and loaded with FLAVOR! Fried tortillas smothered in a rich and delicious chile sauce that you just can’t get from a packet.
Fried corn tortillas, then dipped in a tasty and rich chile sauce, stuffed with cheese…. Mmm! Deliciousness in every bite!
INGREDIENTS
Visit ENCHILADAS ROJAS or a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and more Mexican recipes from Mama Maggies Kitchen.
- dried guajillo chiles stems removed and deveined
- chile de arbol stems removed and deveined
- onion
- garlic cloves
- cumin
- salt (or chicken bouillon)
- water
- olive oil
- corn tortillas
- Queso Fresco
Instructions
Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-cookbook with several of my favorite Mexican recipes.
- Remove all the stems, seeds, and veins from the dried chiles.
- Add the dried chiles to a stock pot and cover them with 4 cups water.
- Bring to a boil.
- Cover with a lid and turn off heat.
- Let sit in the hot water for 5-7 minutes, or until fully pliable
- Discard the water.
- Add the rehydrated chiles, onion, garlic, cumin, and salt to a blender.
- Add the remaining water to the blender.
- Blender until smooth.
- Heat oil in a stock pot.
- Place strainer over the pot.
- Strain the sauce into the pot. Stirring occasionally.
- If the sauce is too thick, add a splash of water.
- Set aside until ready to use.
- In a large skillet, heat the remaining oil.
- Fry the tortillas. 1-2 minutes on each side.
- Place tortillas on a paper towel.
- Drain any excess oil.
- Dip the tortilla into the red chile sauce.
- Place the tortilla on a plate.
- Stuff with queso fresco.
- Fold one side of the tortilla over.
- Fold the other side of the tortilla in, creating the shape of a flute.
- Set aside.
- Cover with aluminum foil to keep warm.
- Repeat until there are no more tortillas.
- Sprinkle with more queso fresco, diced onion, avocado, and crema mexicana.
- Serve and enjoy!
HOW TO KEEP THEM WARM
- Cover them with aluminum foil while assembling.
- Or, place them on a sheet pan. Put in the oven 350 degrees F for 10-15 minutes. Serve immediately.
Serve me a plate of Enchiladas Rojas, or Red Enchiladas, and I’m one happy gal!
This is how my mom, my grandma, and everyone I know in my family makes them. Simply delicious and simply irresistible.
Comments / 0