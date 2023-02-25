This Ceviche de Camaron (Shrimp Ceviche) is full of vibrant flavors. Fresh shrimp cured in lime juice and served on a tostada create an unforgettable taste sensation.

Shrimp Ceviche Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Ceviche de Camaron, or Shrimp Ceviche, is one of the easiest and most delicious Mexican recipes ever!

INGREDIENTS

Ingredient needed to make Shrimp Ceviche Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Raw Fresh shrimp

Lime

Onion

Jalapeno

Diced Roma Tomatoes

Diced Cucumber

Salt

Cilantro

This is a basic recipe. You can also add ½ diced red bell pepper. Swap out white onion for red onion, and serrano peppers for jalapenos.

Instead of just lime juice, you can also use a combination of orange juice + lime juice.

Shrimp Ceviche Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

Peel and devein the shrimp.

Wash and rinse the shrimp.

Chop into 1-inch size pieces.

Pour lime juice over the shrimp.

Cover and refrigerate the shrimp.

Meanwhile, chop the tomato, cucumber, jalapeño, onion, and cilantro.

Take shrimp out of the refrigerator.

Add the tomato, cucumber, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, and salt to the shrimp.

Mix well.

Cover again and return to the refrigerator.

Chill overnight.

When the shrimp are pink, it is ready.

Serve and top with avocado.

Key Points:

Keep ceviche cold. You don't want to make anyone sick.

Make it easy on you, and buy already deveined shrimp.

Since you are chopping up the shrimp, any size shrimp works for this recipe.

Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

STORING INSTRUCTIONS

Place leftover ceviche in an airtight container along with the marinating juices. Consume right away. Throw away after 2 days.