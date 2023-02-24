Caldo de Pescado (Mexican Fish Soup)

Caldo de Pescado (or Mexican Fish Soup) is an easy and absolutely delicious dish. It’s hard not to love a big bowl of this hearty and comforting soup that's loaded with FLAVOR!!
Caldo de Pescado is a savory Mexican fish soup made with homemade fish broth and a spicy tomato sauce. Simple yet incredibly delicious.
INGREDIENTS
To Make Homemade Fish Broth:
- Fish head tail, and bones of 1 fish
- onion
- garlic
- bay leaf
- salt
- pepper
- Water
For the Tomato Sauce:
- tomatoes
- water
- onion
- garlic
- chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
- salt
For the Fish Soup:
- Olive Oil
- russet potato
- carrots
- Fish Broth
- bay leaf
- Firm fish
- Sliced chile de árbol (optional)
- Lime wedges (optional)
Instructions
To Make Homemade Fish Broth:
- In a large pot, add fish head, tail, and bones, onion, garlic, bay leaf, salt and pepper.
- Add water.
- Cover and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat and let simmer for 15 minutes.
- Turn heat off.
- Strain to discard bones, onion, garlic, and bay leaf.
- Set broth aside until ready to use.
For the Tomato Sauce:
- In a blender, add tomatoes, water, onion, garlic clove, chipotle pepper, salt.
- Blend until smooth.
- Set aside.
For the Fish Soup:
- Heat oil in a large stock pot.
- Carefully add the tomato sauce.
- (Warning, it will splatter slightly when adding the tomato mixture).
- Cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Add all the homemade fish broth.
- Add the potatoes, carrots, and bay leaf.
- Taste for salt.
- Bring to boil.
- Add the fish and cook for 3-5 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish.
- Serve in a deep bowl with lime wedges and top with chile de árbol and green onions.
TOPPINGS IDEAS:
- A few slices of chile de arbol
- Lime wedges
- Cilantro
- Queso Panela
- Queso Fresco
Serve with lime wedges and enjoy!
