Caldo de Pescado (Mexican Fish Soup)

Caldo de Pescado (or Mexican Fish Soup) is an easy and absolutely delicious dish. It’s hard not to love a big bowl of this hearty and comforting soup that's loaded with FLAVOR!!

Caldo de Pescado is a savory Mexican fish soup made with homemade fish broth and a spicy tomato sauce. Simple yet incredibly delicious.

INGREDIENTS

To Make Homemade Fish Broth:

Fish head tail, and bones of 1 fish

onion

garlic

bay leaf

salt

pepper

Water

For the Tomato Sauce:

tomatoes

water

onion

garlic

chipotle pepper in adobo sauce

salt

For the Fish Soup:

Olive Oil

russet potato

carrots

Fish Broth

bay leaf

Firm fish

Sliced chile de árbol (optional)

Lime wedges (optional)

Instructions

To Make Homemade Fish Broth:

In a large pot, add fish head, tail, and bones, onion, garlic, bay leaf, salt and pepper.

Add water.

Cover and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and let simmer for 15 minutes.

Turn heat off.

Strain to discard bones, onion, garlic, and bay leaf.

Set broth aside until ready to use.

For the Tomato Sauce:

In a blender, add tomatoes, water, onion, garlic clove, chipotle pepper, salt.

Blend until smooth.

Set aside.

For the Fish Soup:

Heat oil in a large stock pot.

Carefully add the tomato sauce.

(Warning, it will splatter slightly when adding the tomato mixture).

Cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

Add all the homemade fish broth.

Add the potatoes, carrots, and bay leaf.

Taste for salt.

Bring to boil.

Add the fish and cook for 3-5 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish.

Serve in a deep bowl with lime wedges and top with chile de árbol and green onions.

TOPPINGS IDEAS:

A few slices of chile de arbol

Lime wedges

Cilantro

Queso Panela

Queso Fresco

Serve with lime wedges and enjoy!