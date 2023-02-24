Caldo de Pescado (Mexican Fish Soup)

Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Caldo de Pescado (or Mexican Fish Soup) is an easy and absolutely delicious dish. It’s hard not to love a big bowl of this hearty and comforting soup that's loaded with FLAVOR!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dsIGy_0kxs6tL200
Caldo de Pescado (Mexican Fish Soup)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Caldo de Pescado is a savory Mexican fish soup made with homemade fish broth and a spicy tomato sauce. Simple yet incredibly delicious.

INGREDIENTS

INGREDIENTS

To Make Homemade Fish Broth:

  • Fish head tail, and bones of 1 fish
  • onion
  • garlic
  • bay leaf
  • salt
  • pepper
  • Water

For the Tomato Sauce:

  • tomatoes
  • water
  • onion
  • garlic
  • chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
  • salt

For the Fish Soup:

  • Olive Oil
  • russet potato
  • carrots
  • Fish Broth
  • bay leaf
  • Firm fish
  • Sliced chile de árbol (optional)
  • Lime wedges (optional)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZPa8t_0kxs6tL200
Making Caldo de PescadoPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

To Make Homemade Fish Broth:

  • In a large pot, add fish head, tail, and bones, onion, garlic, bay leaf, salt and pepper.
  • Add water.
  • Cover and bring to a boil.
  • Reduce heat and let simmer for 15 minutes.
  • Turn heat off.
  • Strain to discard bones, onion, garlic, and bay leaf.
  • Set broth aside until ready to use.

For the Tomato Sauce:

  • In a blender, add tomatoes, water, onion, garlic clove, chipotle pepper, salt.
  • Blend until smooth.
  • Set aside.

For the Fish Soup:

  • Heat oil in a large stock pot.
  • Carefully add the tomato sauce.
  • (Warning, it will splatter slightly when adding the tomato mixture).
  • Cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
  • Add all the homemade fish broth.
  • Add the potatoes, carrots, and bay leaf.
  • Taste for salt.
  • Bring to boil.
  • Add the fish and cook for 3-5 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish.
  • Serve in a deep bowl with lime wedges and top with chile de árbol and green onions.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TX70v_0kxs6tL200
Caldo de Pescado (Mexican Fish Soup)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

TOPPINGS IDEAS:

  • A few slices of chile de arbol
  • Lime wedges
  • Cilantro
  • Queso Panela
  • Queso Fresco

Serve with lime wedges and enjoy!

Comments / 1

Published by

Maggie Unzueta shares her passion for authentic Mexican food on the popular website Mama Maggie's Kitchen. As a native Spanish speaker and frequent traveler south of the border, she brings the true flavors of Mexico to kitchens everywhere.

San Diego, CA
2K followers

Community Policy