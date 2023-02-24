Torrejas (Mexican French Toast)

Torrejas (or Mexican French toast) are a sweet treat served during Lent. Made with old bread and a fluffy egg mixture, these little pieces of heaven make a filling meal.
INGREDIENTS
- French bread (baguette leftover bread or bolillo rolls)
- Miel de Maguey, syrup, honey, powdered sugar, or desired topping of your choice (optional)
- Eggs
- Oil
Also try adding ground cinnamon, ground cloves, grated orange peel or orange zest, or a splash of vanilla extract.
Instructions
- Slice the bread and set aside.
- Separate the eggs yolks from the egg whites.
- Whisk the egg whites until stiff peaks.
- Mix the egg yolks in with the egg whites.
- Gently mix.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan.
- Coat each slice of bread in the egg mixture, one by one.
- Fry in the oil for 2 minutes.
- Turn and fry for an additional 2 minutes.
- Be sure not to fry too many pieces in the pan or they will not fry well.
- When done place on a paper towel to drain excess oil.
- Then place in a shallow plate and cover with foil.
- Repeat with the remaining bread until done.
- Cover with desired topping and enjoy.
Pro Tip:
Fry in small batches. Be careful not to fry too many pieces at the same time (2-3 is ideal). Otherwise, they will not brown nicely.
You’re going to love these crispy and delicious Mexican torrejas. Drizzle with sweet syrup or your favorite topping and enjoy!
