Torrejas (or Mexican French toast) are a sweet treat served during Lent. Made with old bread and a fluffy egg mixture, these little pieces of heaven make a filling meal.

Torrejas (Mexican French Toast) Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

INGREDIENTS

Visit TORREJAS (MEXICAN FRENCH TOAST) for a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and more Mexican recipes from Mama Maggies Kitchen.

French bread (baguette leftover bread or bolillo rolls)

Miel de Maguey, syrup, honey, powdered sugar, or desired topping of your choice (optional)

Eggs

Oil

Also try adding ground cinnamon, ground cloves, grated orange peel or orange zest, or a splash of vanilla extract.

Ingredients for Torrejas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-cookbook with several of my favorite Mexican recipes.

Slice the bread and set aside.

Separate the eggs yolks from the egg whites.

Whisk the egg whites until stiff peaks.

Mix the egg yolks in with the egg whites.

Gently mix.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan.

Coat each slice of bread in the egg mixture, one by one.

Fry in the oil for 2 minutes.

Turn and fry for an additional 2 minutes.

Be sure not to fry too many pieces in the pan or they will not fry well.

When done place on a paper towel to drain excess oil.

Then place in a shallow plate and cover with foil.

Repeat with the remaining bread until done.

Cover with desired topping and enjoy.

Making Torrejas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Pro Tip:

Fry in small batches. Be careful not to fry too many pieces at the same time (2-3 is ideal). Otherwise, they will not brown nicely.

Torrejas (Mexican French Toast) Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

You’re going to love these crispy and delicious Mexican torrejas. Drizzle with sweet syrup or your favorite topping and enjoy!