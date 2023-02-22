Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding)

Capirotada, or Mexican bread pudding, is a sweet treat made of bread, fruits, nuts, and cheese. A yummy Mexican dessert eaten during Lent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IL7FM_0kw5jlG300
Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Capirotada, or Mexican bread pudding, screams Lent. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent. There are also dietary restrictions. Very little meat is consumed and prohibited on Fridays. Certain dishes only pop out during this time like this Mexican dessert.

INGREDIENTS

CAPIROTADA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33itxK_0kw5jlG300
Ingredients for CapirotadaPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

  • water
  • piloncillo or 1 cup of brown sugar
  • cinnamon stick
  • star anise
  • bolillos cubed (or french bread)
  • banana
  • peanuts
  • Monterey Jack cheese
  • candy sprinkles
  • raisins
  • shredded coconut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhNMi_0kw5jlG300
Drizzling with Piloncillo SaucePhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

  • In a pot, add the water, piloncillo, cinnamon stick, and star of anise.
  • Bring to boil and let simmer for 5 minutes, or until everything is dissolved.
  • In the meantime, get the other ingredients ready.
  • In a large stockpot, add a layer of bread, bananas, nuts, and cheese.
  • Keep layering until there are no remaining ingredients.
  • Add the hot liquid to the pot.
  • Place the pot on the stove top.
  • Make sure it’s on LOW heat and cook for 7 minutes or until the liquid is completely absorbed and the cheese is melted.
  • Turn off the stove and let sit for another 8 minutes before serving.
  • Serve and top with more sprinkles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHrhk_0kw5jlG300
Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

PRO TIP:

Before the bolillo goes bad, wrap it up in plastic wrap, and stick it in the freezer. Bread can last up to 6 months in the freezer. Take it out when you’re ready to make this traditional Mexican dessert.

