Capirotada, or Mexican bread pudding, is a sweet treat made of bread, fruits, nuts, and cheese. A yummy Mexican dessert eaten during Lent.

Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding) Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Capirotada, or Mexican bread pudding, screams Lent. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent. There are also dietary restrictions. Very little meat is consumed and prohibited on Fridays. Certain dishes only pop out during this time like this Mexican dessert.

INGREDIENTS

Visit CAPIROTADA for a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and more Mexican recipes from Mama Maggies Kitchen.

Ingredients for Capirotada Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

water

piloncillo or 1 cup of brown sugar

cinnamon stick

star anise

bolillos cubed (or french bread)

banana

peanuts

Monterey Jack cheese

candy sprinkles

raisins

shredded coconut

Drizzling with Piloncillo Sauce Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-cookbook with several of my favorite Mexican recipes.

In a pot, add the water, piloncillo, cinnamon stick, and star of anise.

Bring to boil and let simmer for 5 minutes, or until everything is dissolved.

In the meantime, get the other ingredients ready.

In a large stockpot, add a layer of bread, bananas, nuts, and cheese.

Keep layering until there are no remaining ingredients.

Add the hot liquid to the pot.

Place the pot on the stove top.

Make sure it’s on LOW heat and cook for 7 minutes or until the liquid is completely absorbed and the cheese is melted.

Turn off the stove and let sit for another 8 minutes before serving.

Serve and top with more sprinkles.

Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding) Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

PRO TIP:

Before the bolillo goes bad, wrap it up in plastic wrap, and stick it in the freezer. Bread can last up to 6 months in the freezer. Take it out when you’re ready to make this traditional Mexican dessert.