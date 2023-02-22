Chicharrones de harina are a popular Mexican snack made of fried wheat flour. Drizzle with fresh lime juice and hot sauce. They are crispy, light, and completely addicting!

Chicharrones de Harina Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Chicharrones de Harina (or duros de harina) are fried wheat crisps and one of my favorite “antojitos” ever! You might also hear them called – duros, duritos, Mexican pinwheel chips, etc.

INGREDIENTS

Visit CHICHARRONES DE HARINA for a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and more Mexican recipes from Mama Maggies Kitchen.

chicharrones de harina

oil

Toppings:

Lime

Hot Sauce

Ingredients needed to make Chicharrones Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-cookbook with several of my favorite Mexican recipes.

Heat oil.

Once it reaches 350 degrees F, add a few of the chicharrones.

Turn to cook all parts.

Remove with a slotted spoon.

Drain excess oil on a paper towel.

Drizzle with lime and hot sauce.

Serve immediately.

Chicharrones de Harina topped with hot sauce Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

These crispy bites are a popular street food sold by Mexican street vendors everywhere. Or, find them at ice cream shops or corner liquor stores. Light, airy, and so easy to make your own chicharrones at home.

Don’t have a deep-fry thermometer?

The oil is ready when you add a wooden skewer into the oil and it starts to bubble.

How to Store:

Place the pieces that do not have hot sauce or lime juice in a sealable bag. Remove as much air as possible.

They will last for a 1-2 days.

Additional Toppings:Ground chile de arbol, ground cumin, chili powder, Tajin, Chamoy