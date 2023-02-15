Making Mexican Gorditas at home is a lot easier than you think. These corn dough cakes are made of masa harina and stuffed with a yummy filling.
These delicious gorditas are mini corn cakes cut in half to create a pocket then stuffed with a filling like refried beans, carne asada, cheese, and anything your heart desires.
INGREDIENTS
Visit Mexican Gorditas for a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and more Mexican recipes from Mama Maggies Kitchen.
- warm water
- salt
- corn masa harina
- baking powder (optional)
- olive oil (optional)
Instructions
Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-cookbook with several of my favorite Mexican recipes.
- In a large bowl, add masa harina, baking powder (if using), salt.
- Mix and add half the water.
- Continue mixing.
- Gradually add the remaining water until a soft dough forms.
- Cover with plastic wrap or a kitchen towel for 10 minutes.
- With wet hands, roll out 6 masa balls the size of a baseball.
- Gently pat the balls to form the gorditas, or use a tortilla press. (press down lightly)
- If the edges crack, smooth out by rubbing water over the ends.
- Place on a plate and cover while you form the rest of the gorditas.
- Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil on a griddle.
- Cook gordita for 2 minutes on each side.
- Using a serrated knife, cut in half to make a pocket.
- Add fillings and enjoy!
Toppings Ideas:
- shredded lettuce
- diced tomatoes
- crumbled queso fresco
- crema mexicana
- your favorite salsas
You can add all, some, or none of the toppings noted here.
Comments / 11