Making Mexican Gorditas at home is a lot easier than you think. These corn dough cakes are made of masa harina and stuffed with a yummy filling.

Mexican Gorditas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

These delicious gorditas are mini corn cakes cut in half to create a pocket then stuffed with a filling like refried beans, carne asada, cheese, and anything your heart desires.

INGREDIENTS

warm water

salt

corn masa harina

baking powder (optional)

olive oil (optional)

Ingredient needed to make Gorditas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

In a large bowl, add masa harina, baking powder (if using), salt.

Mix and add half the water.

Continue mixing.

Gradually add the remaining water until a soft dough forms.

Cover with plastic wrap or a kitchen towel for 10 minutes.

With wet hands, roll out 6 masa balls the size of a baseball.

Gently pat the balls to form the gorditas, or use a tortilla press. (press down lightly)

If the edges crack, smooth out by rubbing water over the ends.

Place on a plate and cover while you form the rest of the gorditas.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil on a griddle.

Cook gordita for 2 minutes on each side.

Using a serrated knife, cut in half to make a pocket.

Add fillings and enjoy!

Fillings and salsa for Gorditas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Toppings Ideas:

shredded lettuce

diced tomatoes

crumbled queso fresco

crema mexicana

your favorite salsas

You can add all, some, or none of the toppings noted here.