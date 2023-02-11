Homemade Mexican Churros are crispy, delicious, and so easy-to-make. Only a handful of ingredients needed to make this irresistible dessert.

Churros Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Crunchy sweet treats rolled in a cinnamon sugar mixture. Make a big batch. They are sure not to last!

INGREDIENTS

For the Dough:

water

butter

sugar

salt

flour

vanilla

egg

Other Ingredients:

Vegetable Oil (for frying)

Coating Ingredients:

sugar

ground cinnamon

Frying Churros Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

For the Dough:

Add water, butter, sugar, and salt to the pan. Bring to a boil.

Add flour. Reduce heat, stirring constantly until mixture comes together.

The mixture should be smooth. Let cool. About 5 minutes.

Add vanilla and egg.

Blend with a hand mixer until combined.

The mixture will look soupy at first, but it will come together.

For the Frying:

Add mixture to a large piping bag with a round star tip ½ inch.

Heat oil in a large pot or deep skillet.

Mix the sugar and cinnamon topping ingredients. Set aside.

Once the oil is hot, pipe about 6 inches of the mixture to the pan.

Fry about 2 minutes on each side. Total of 4-5 minutes.

Rolling churros in cinnamon and sugar Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Briefly transfer to a paper towel to remove excess oil.

Immediately roll in the sugar cinnamon mixture.

Repeat with the remaining dough until there is no more left.