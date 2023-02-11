Homemade Mexican Churros are crispy, delicious, and so easy-to-make. Only a handful of ingredients needed to make this irresistible dessert.
Crunchy sweet treats rolled in a cinnamon sugar mixture. Make a big batch. They are sure not to last!
INGREDIENTS
For the Dough:
- water
- butter
- sugar
- salt
- flour
- vanilla
- egg
Other Ingredients:
- Vegetable Oil (for frying)
Coating Ingredients:
- sugar
- ground cinnamon
Instructions
For the Dough:
- Add water, butter, sugar, and salt to the pan. Bring to a boil.
- Add flour. Reduce heat, stirring constantly until mixture comes together.
- The mixture should be smooth. Let cool. About 5 minutes.
- Add vanilla and egg.
- Blend with a hand mixer until combined.
- The mixture will look soupy at first, but it will come together.
For the Frying:
- Add mixture to a large piping bag with a round star tip ½ inch.
- Heat oil in a large pot or deep skillet.
- Mix the sugar and cinnamon topping ingredients. Set aside.
- Once the oil is hot, pipe about 6 inches of the mixture to the pan.
- Fry about 2 minutes on each side. Total of 4-5 minutes.
- Briefly transfer to a paper towel to remove excess oil.
- Immediately roll in the sugar cinnamon mixture.
- Repeat with the remaining dough until there is no more left.
