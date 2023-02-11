Chorizo Cheese Dip is a cheese-lovers dream. Ooey gooey, melted cheese that’s mixed with Mexican chorizo. Add tortilla chips, and this party appetizer is sure to please any crowd.

Chorizo Cheese Dip Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Take your appetizers up a notch with this Chorizo Cheese Dip. It's cheese heaven. This Mexican appetizer is something that everyone can indulge in.

INGREDIENTS

Visit CHORIZO CHEESE DIP for a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and more Mexican recipes from Mama Maggies Kitchen.

olive oil

Mexican chorizo

onion (diced)

all purpose flour

shredded Monterey Jack

milk

salt

oil (if needed)

Cooking chorizo Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-cookbook with several of my favorite Mexican recipes.

Heat oil in a large skillet.

Add the chorizo.

Break down the chorizo with your spatula.

Cook until done. About 7-10 minutes.

Remove from skillet.

Drain chorizo on a paper towel.

Set aside until ready to use.

Leave about 1 tablespoon of cooking fat.

(Or, if you are using a lean chorizo, add 1 tablespoon oil).

Add the onion to the skillet.

Cook for 1 minute, or until translucent.

Add the flour.

Cook for 1 minute.

Gradually add the milk.

Stirring constantly.

Bring to a bubble.

Add the cheese.

Stir to combine.

Add salt and return chorizo to the skillet.

Stir to combine.

Let cook slightly before serving.

Serve with tortilla chips.

Chorizo Cheese Dip Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

There is a big difference between Mexican chorizo, Argentine chorizo, and Spanish chorizo. Please use Mexican chorizo for this recipe or you will not have the same results. Either pork or beef chorizo is fine.