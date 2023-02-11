Ground Beef Taquitos

Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Classic Ground Beef Taquitos. Dip this crunchy and delicious Mexican appetizer into salsa or guacamole, and it’s like a fiesta in your mouth. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SFxW_0kkExeiQ00
Ground Beef TaquitosPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Classic Ground Beef Taquitos are perfect for game day, fiestas, and any time you want to indulge. I'm obsessed with that crunch!

Ingredients

  • ground beef
  • salsa (of your choice)
  • corn tortillas
  • shredded cheddar cheese
  • oil
  • More salsa (topping)
  • Guacamole (topping)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSc2W_0kkExeiQ00
Assembling TaquitosPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

  • Cook ground beef, drain, and return to pan with your favorite salsa.
  • Let simmer for 5 minutes. Then remove from heat.
  • Warm tortillas in the microwave for 30 seconds.
  • Add a spoonful of ground beef to the tortilla.
  • Add shredded cheese.
  • Roll up and tie with a toothpick, as shown in picture above.
  • Set aside. Repeat.
  • Heat oil in a pan.
  • Fry taquitos 3-minutes on each side, or until golden brown.
  • Drain on a paper towel.
  • Serve with salsa and/ or guacamole.
  • NOTE: Do not overcrowd the pan, or they will not cook properly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxgjC_0kkExeiQ00
Ground beef taquitosPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

To heat tortillas:

  • To make the tortilla pliable, you have to nuke them for 30 seconds in the microwave.
  • Or if you don’t believe in microwaves, stick them in a warm oven for a few minutes.

For Oven Taquitos:

If you are not interested in frying the taquitos, you can put them in the oven. 425 degrees F for 20 minutes, or until golden brown.

Published by

Maggie Unzueta shares her passion for authentic Mexican food on the popular website Mama Maggie's Kitchen. As a native Spanish speaker and frequent traveler south of the border, she brings the true flavors of Mexico to kitchens everywhere.

San Diego, CA
1K followers

