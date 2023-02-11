Classic Ground Beef Taquitos. Dip this crunchy and delicious Mexican appetizer into salsa or guacamole, and it’s like a fiesta in your mouth.

Ground Beef Taquitos Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Classic Ground Beef Taquitos are perfect for game day, fiestas, and any time you want to indulge. I'm obsessed with that crunch!

Ingredients

ground beef

salsa (of your choice)

corn tortillas

shredded cheddar cheese

oil

More salsa (topping)

Guacamole (topping)

Assembling Taquitos Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

Cook ground beef, drain, and return to pan with your favorite salsa.

Let simmer for 5 minutes. Then remove from heat.

Warm tortillas in the microwave for 30 seconds.

Add a spoonful of ground beef to the tortilla.

Add shredded cheese.

Roll up and tie with a toothpick, as shown in picture above.

Set aside. Repeat.

Heat oil in a pan.

Fry taquitos 3-minutes on each side, or until golden brown.

Drain on a paper towel.

Serve with salsa and/ or guacamole.

NOTE: Do not overcrowd the pan, or they will not cook properly.

Ground beef taquitos Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

To heat tortillas:

To make the tortilla pliable, you have to nuke them for 30 seconds in the microwave.

Or if you don’t believe in microwaves, stick them in a warm oven for a few minutes.

For Oven Taquitos:

If you are not interested in frying the taquitos, you can put them in the oven. 425 degrees F for 20 minutes, or until golden brown.