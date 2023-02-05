Sopa de Fideo (or Mexican Noodle Soup) is a delicious and satisfying soup. An easy-to-make recipe that is Mexican comfort food at its best.

Sopa de Fideo Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Every Mexican knows Sopa de Fideo. Made of toasted noodles swimming in a tomato sauce. So delicious and so easy to make.

INGREDIENTS

Visit SOPA DE FIDEO for a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and more Mexican recipes from Mama Maggies Kitchen.

tomatoes

onion

garlic

water

olive oil

vermicelli noodles

chicken broth

salt

Sopa de Fideo Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-cookbook with several of my favorite Mexican recipes.

Place tomatoes, onion, garlic, and water into the blender.

Blend until smooth.

In a stock pot, heat oil.

Add vermicelli noodles and lightly toast them. About 3-4 minutes. Do not let them burn.

Add the tomato mixture into the pot along with the chicken broth, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil.

Let simmer for 10 more minutes until the noodles are tender.

Serve and enjoy.

NOTE: The noodles will soak up the broth. If not serving the soup right away, reserve some of the broth. Mix broth with the soup right before serving.

Toasted fideo noodles Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Very Important! Once the pasta turns golden brown, you’re ready for the next step. Be careful not to burn the pasta. The Mexican Noodle Soup cooks quickly because of the thin vermicelli noodles.

Additions: Some people will add potatoes, peas, carrots. Or add toppings like queso fresco, sour cream. To make it spicy, blend 1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce with the tomato sauce.