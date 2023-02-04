Serrano Salsa

Mama Maggie's Kitchen

This Taqueria-Style Salsa Serrano is the absolute best and easiest topping for tacos or serve with chips for a slightly addicting appetizer. Spicy, creamy, and full of flavor. Ready in under 15 minutes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9Mlk_0kcZn3q900
Taqueria Style Salsa SerranoPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Any Mexican taco stand (or Taqueria) will have a good and spicy Serrano Salsa. Vegan. Dairy-free. Delicious! The best part, though, is that it’s ready in under 15 minutes.

INGREDIENTS

Visit SERRANO SALSA for a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and more Mexican recipes from Mama Maggies Kitchen.

  • serrano peppers
  • oil
  • onion
  • garlic
  • water
  • lime
  • salt
  • cilantro
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxMcP_0kcZn3q900
Ingredients needed to make Salsa SerranoPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

  • Remove the stems and seeds from the serranos.
  • Heat the oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat.
  • Add the serranos. Reduce the heat to medium.
  • Cook for 4 minutes, stirring constantly.
  • Add the onion and garlic to the skillet.
  • Cook for 1 minute.
  • Let cool slightly.
  • To a blender, add the cooked serranos, onion, garlic, water, lime juice, salt, and cilantro.
  • Also add any remaining oil from the skillet.
  • Blend until smooth.
  • Taste for salt.
  • Serve and enjoy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6QPZ_0kcZn3q900
Salsa SerranoPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

No cream or dairy products are used to make the salsa creamy. The oil is what gives it a creamy texture, making it a 100% vegan salsa.

STORING:

Place in an airtight container. The salsa will last for up to 5 days. If you use vinegar instead of fresh lime juice, it can last for up to 9 to 10 days.

Published by

Maggie Unzueta shares her passion for authentic Mexican food on the popular website Mama Maggie's Kitchen. As a native Spanish speaker and frequent traveler south of the border, she brings the true flavors of Mexico to kitchens everywhere.

San Diego, CA
1K followers

