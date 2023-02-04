This Taqueria-Style Salsa Serrano is the absolute best and easiest topping for tacos or serve with chips for a slightly addicting appetizer. Spicy, creamy, and full of flavor. Ready in under 15 minutes

Taqueria Style Salsa Serrano Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Any Mexican taco stand (or Taqueria) will have a good and spicy Serrano Salsa. Vegan. Dairy-free. Delicious! The best part, though, is that it’s ready in under 15 minutes.

INGREDIENTS

serrano peppers

oil

onion

garlic

water

lime

salt

cilantro

Ingredients needed to make Salsa Serrano Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

Remove the stems and seeds from the serranos.

Heat the oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat.

Add the serranos. Reduce the heat to medium.

Cook for 4 minutes, stirring constantly.

Add the onion and garlic to the skillet.

Cook for 1 minute.

Let cool slightly.

To a blender, add the cooked serranos, onion, garlic, water, lime juice, salt, and cilantro.

Also add any remaining oil from the skillet.

Blend until smooth.

Taste for salt.

Serve and enjoy.

Salsa Serrano Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

No cream or dairy products are used to make the salsa creamy. The oil is what gives it a creamy texture, making it a 100% vegan salsa.

STORING:

Place in an airtight container. The salsa will last for up to 5 days. If you use vinegar instead of fresh lime juice, it can last for up to 9 to 10 days.