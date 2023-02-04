This Taqueria-Style Salsa Serrano is the absolute best and easiest topping for tacos or serve with chips for a slightly addicting appetizer. Spicy, creamy, and full of flavor. Ready in under 15 minutes
Any Mexican taco stand (or Taqueria) will have a good and spicy Serrano Salsa. Vegan. Dairy-free. Delicious! The best part, though, is that it’s ready in under 15 minutes.
INGREDIENTS
- serrano peppers
- oil
- onion
- garlic
- water
- lime
- salt
- cilantro
Instructions
- Remove the stems and seeds from the serranos.
- Heat the oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat.
- Add the serranos. Reduce the heat to medium.
- Cook for 4 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Add the onion and garlic to the skillet.
- Cook for 1 minute.
- Let cool slightly.
- To a blender, add the cooked serranos, onion, garlic, water, lime juice, salt, and cilantro.
- Also add any remaining oil from the skillet.
- Blend until smooth.
- Taste for salt.
- Serve and enjoy.
No cream or dairy products are used to make the salsa creamy. The oil is what gives it a creamy texture, making it a 100% vegan salsa.
STORING:
Place in an airtight container. The salsa will last for up to 5 days. If you use vinegar instead of fresh lime juice, it can last for up to 9 to 10 days.
