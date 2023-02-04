This Conchas recipe makes the BEST Mexican sweet breads. They come out super soft and fluffy. So irresistible. You’ll fall in love in just one bite!

Conchas (Mexican Sweet Bread) Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Conchas are soft and yummy Mexican sweet breads with a shell-shaped sugar topping. In Spanish, “concha” means “shell” which is where this dessert bread gets its name. So yummy!

INGREDIENTS

For the Dough:

yeast

warm water

evaporated milk

white sugar

salt

unsalted butter

egg

all-purpose flour

ground cinnamon

For the Topping:

powdered sugar

butter

all-purpose flour

ground cinnamon

vanilla extract

cocoa powder (for chocolate conchas)

Ingredients needed to make Conchas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

For the Dough:

In a large bowl, stir together the yeast and warm water.

Mix and set aside for 10 minutes.

Add the evaporated milk, sugar, salt, butter, egg and flour.

Mix everything on medium speed.

Stop mixing and scrape down the sides of the bowl.

Gradually add in the remaining flour and cinnamon.

Knead with the hook attachment for 10-15 minutes.

Do not add more flour.

Turn the dough out onto a floured counter.

Place the dough in a greased bowl.

Turn the dough to coat the bottom.

Cover with plastic wrap or a kitchen towel.

Let rise in a warm place until it has doubled in size. About 2 hours.

Conchas ready for the oven Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

For the Topping:

In a bowl, beat powdered sugar and butter until light and fluffy.

Scrape the sides of the bowl, making sure to mix everything.

Stir in the flour, cinnamon, and vanilla.

Mix until the mixture is the consistency of a thick paste. It will look like wet sand.

Divide into two parts, and place one part in a separate bowl.

If making chocolate conchas, add cocoa powder to one of the bowls, and mix until fully incorporated.

When the dough is done rising, divide into 12 pieces.

Make sure the dough pieces are the same size, or they will not bake evenly.

Shape the dough into balls.

Place on a greased cookie sheet.

Space the dough pieces out about 3 inches apart.

Gently press them down with the back of your hand.

Make 6 balls of the chocolate topping mixture and 6 balls of the white topping mixture.

Place each ball between wax paper.

Using a rolling pin, roll out the balls enough to cover the dough balls.

Grease the top of the dough with melted butter, oil, or shortening.

Place the rolled out topping on top of the dough balls.

Pat down lightly.

Use a knife to cut the grooves in the topping like a shell or criss cross.

Cover and let rise until doubled. About 45 minutes to an hour.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Bake. Cool slightly before serving.