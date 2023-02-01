Caldo de Albóndigas (Mexican Meatball Soup) is a hearty and satisfying comfort food. It is a delight that tastes just right. Make some tonight!

Caldo de Albondigas (Mexican Meatball Soup) Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

This recipe for Caldo de Albondigas is the way my grandma made it for me, for our family, for anyone who stopped by to visit her humble home in Durango, Mexico. Comfort food in a bowl!

Ingredients

For Meatballs

ground beef

ground pork

mint leaves

white rice

dried oregano

salt

ground pepper

onion

garlic

eggs

For the Tomato Sauce

tomatoes

water

onion

garlic

olive oil

beef broth

Optional Vegetables

carrot

potato

zucchini

Making Mexican Meatballs Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

For the Meatballs

In a large bowl, add the beef, pork, mint, rice, oregano, salt, pepper, onion, garlic, and eggs.

Mix until well combined.

Form meatballs. About the 1” to 1 1/2" in diameter.

Repeat until you no longer have meat.

Place in the fridge until ready to use.

For the Tomato Sauce

In the meantime, add the tomatoes, water, onion, and garlic to a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Heat the oil in a large stock pot.

Add the tomato sauce. Cook for 2 minutes.

Gently and carefully add the meatballs to the pot, one-by-one.

Add the beef broth. Stir gently.

Cook for 5 minutes.

Add the carrots and potatoes.

Stir gently to combine.

Cover and let cook for 30 minutes.

Note: if you are using the zucchini, add at the last 10 minutes of cooking.

Serve with lime and enjoy.

Caldo de Albondigas (Mexican Meatball Soup) Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Be very gentle when stirring, or you will break up the meatballs.