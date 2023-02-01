Caldo de Albondigas (Mexican Meatball Soup)

Caldo de Albóndigas (Mexican Meatball Soup) is a hearty and satisfying comfort food. It is a delight that tastes just right. Make some tonight!
This recipe for Caldo de Albondigas is the way my grandma made it for me, for our family, for anyone who stopped by to visit her humble home in Durango, Mexico. Comfort food in a bowl!
Ingredients
For Meatballs
- ground beef
- ground pork
- mint leaves
- white rice
- dried oregano
- salt
- ground pepper
- onion
- garlic
- eggs
For the Tomato Sauce
- tomatoes
- water
- onion
- garlic
- olive oil
- beef broth
Optional Vegetables
- carrot
- potato
- zucchini
Instructions
For the Meatballs
- In a large bowl, add the beef, pork, mint, rice, oregano, salt, pepper, onion, garlic, and eggs.
- Mix until well combined.
- Form meatballs. About the 1” to 1 1/2" in diameter.
- Repeat until you no longer have meat.
- Place in the fridge until ready to use.
For the Tomato Sauce
- In the meantime, add the tomatoes, water, onion, and garlic to a blender.
- Blend until smooth.
- Heat the oil in a large stock pot.
- Add the tomato sauce. Cook for 2 minutes.
- Gently and carefully add the meatballs to the pot, one-by-one.
- Add the beef broth. Stir gently.
- Cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the carrots and potatoes.
- Stir gently to combine.
- Cover and let cook for 30 minutes.
- Note: if you are using the zucchini, add at the last 10 minutes of cooking.
- Serve with lime and enjoy.
Be very gentle when stirring, or you will break up the meatballs.
