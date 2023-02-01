Birria Ramen is loaded with flavor. Featuring tender beef and ramen noodles in a rich, spicy broth. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy.
Birria Ramen is AMAZING! Whoever thought about adding ramen to birria is a genius and deserves a medal! This soup is full of flavor, tender meat, and noodles to slurp.
Ingredients
For the Sauce:
- water
- guajillo chiles
- ancho chiles
- garlic cloves
- oregano
- thyme
- cloves
- cinnamon stick
- beef bouillon
- bay leaves
For the Beef:
- chuck roast
- salt and pepper
- olive oil
To Assemble:
- Tapatio Ramen (containers)
- Desired toppings
Instructions
For the Sauce:
- Boil water to hydrate the dried chiles.
- While the water is boiling, remove the stems and seeds from the chiles.
- Place the chiles in the hot water.
- Turn off the heat.
- Place a lid on the pot and let stand for 5 minutes, or until chiles are pliable.
- Add all the spices and rehydrated chiles into a blender.
- Add water.
- Blend until smooth.
- Strain the sauce and set aside until ready to use.
To Cook the Beef:
- Heat oil in a large stock pot.
- Season the beef on both sides with salt and pepper.
- Sear the beef on all sides.
- Place the seared beef and sauce in a slow cooker on low for 6 to 8 hours.
To Assemble Birria Ramen Soup:
- Chop up the beef and return to the pot to keep warm.
- Open up Tapatio container.
- Ladle over the dried noodles birria broth until completely covered.
- Add beef.
- Return the lid to the top and set aside for 5 minutes, or until noodles have softened.
- Sprinkle in some of the container spice package until you reach desired heat level.
- Stir to combine.
- Top with your favorite toppings and enjoy!
IDEAS FOR TOPPINGS:
- Diced onions
- Chopped Cilantro
- Radishes
- Lime juice
