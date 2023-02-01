Birria Ramen is loaded with flavor. Featuring tender beef and ramen noodles in a rich, spicy broth. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy.

Birria Ramen Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Birria Ramen is AMAZING! Whoever thought about adding ramen to birria is a genius and deserves a medal! This soup is full of flavor, tender meat, and noodles to slurp.

Ingredients

For the Sauce:

water

guajillo chiles

ancho chiles

garlic cloves

oregano

thyme

cloves

cinnamon stick

beef bouillon

bay leaves

For the Beef:

chuck roast

salt and pepper

olive oil

To Assemble:

Tapatio Ramen (containers)

Desired toppings

Making Birria Ramen Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

For the Sauce:

Boil water to hydrate the dried chiles.

While the water is boiling, remove the stems and seeds from the chiles.

Place the chiles in the hot water.

Turn off the heat.

Place a lid on the pot and let stand for 5 minutes, or until chiles are pliable.

Add all the spices and rehydrated chiles into a blender.

Add water.

Blend until smooth.

Strain the sauce and set aside until ready to use.

To Cook the Beef:

Heat oil in a large stock pot.

Season the beef on both sides with salt and pepper.

Sear the beef on all sides.

Place the seared beef and sauce in a slow cooker on low for 6 to 8 hours.

To Assemble Birria Ramen Soup:

Chop up the beef and return to the pot to keep warm.

Open up Tapatio container.

Ladle over the dried noodles birria broth until completely covered.

Add beef.

Return the lid to the top and set aside for 5 minutes, or until noodles have softened.

Sprinkle in some of the container spice package until you reach desired heat level.

Stir to combine.

Top with your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Birria Ramen Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

IDEAS FOR TOPPINGS: