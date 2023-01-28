Sopa de Conchas, or Mexican Shell Pasta Soup, is as classic as Mexican rice and tamales. Ready in minutes and perfect for picky eaters.

Sopa de Conchas (Mexican Shell Pasta Soup) Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Sopa de Conchas is one of the most traditional dishes in Mexican cuisine. Shell pasta puffed up and swimming in a tomato broth. We had this many afternoons coming home from school. Delicious and so comforting!

Ingredients

Ingredients for Sopa de Conchas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

tomatoes

onion

garlic

water + more water

olive oil

conchas (shell pasta)

chicken bouillon

Toppings: Queso fresco, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, or drizzle lime juice.

For a spicy broth: make the tomato sauce with chipotle pepper.

Making Sopa de Conchas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

To a blender, add tomatoes, onion, garlic clove and water.

Blend until smooth.

Set aside until ready to use.

Heat oil in a large stock pot.

Add package of conchas pasta.

Stir frequently until golden brown.

About 5 minutes.

Do not let this burn, or you will have to start all over again.

Add water, tomato mixture, and chicken bouillon.

Stir to combine.

Cover and bring to a low simmer.

Cook for 20 minutes, or until pasta is soft and the conchas have puffed up.

Serve and enjoy.

Mexican Sopa de Conchas (Shell Pasta Soup) Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

The longer the soup sits, the more the pasta will soak up the liquid. Serve immediately. If waiting to serve, add more water or broth before serving.