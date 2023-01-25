Chicken Tinga Tostadas

Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga) is made with shredded chicken cooked in a zesty, chipotle tomato sauce. Served on top of a crispy tostada.
Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga) is SO good. Next time you have leftover chicken, this is what you need to make. The sauce is mild and not too spicy yet rich and flavorful.
INGREDIENTS
To Cook the Chicken:
- chicken
- Water
- onion
- garlic
- bay leaf
- salt
- pepper
To Make the Tinga:
- tomatoes
- chipotle in adobo sauce peppers
- chicken broth reserved from the cooked chicken
- salt
- oil
- onions thinly sliced
For the Tostadas:
- tostadas
- Refried Beans
- Lettuce
- Cilantro
- Green Onions
- Queso Cotija
- Sour Cream
Instructions
To Cook the Chicken:
- In a large stockpot, add the chicken, water, onion, garlic clove, bay leaf, salt and pepper.
- Cook for 25 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink.
- Remove chicken from the pot.
- Reserve the liquid, and discard the other items from the pot.
- Once the chicken is cool enough to handle, shred the chicken with a fork and set aside.
To Make the Tinga:
- Add tomatoes, chipotle, salt, and 1 cup of the reserved chicken broth to a blender.
- Blend until smooth.
- Slice onions.
- In a stock pot, heat the oil.
- Add the onions and cook until translucent, stirring frequently.
- Add the shredded chicken and the chipotle sauce to the pan.
- Let simmer on medium heat.
To Assemble Tostada:
- Smear refried beans (about 2 tablespoons) to a tostada.
- Add about 2 tbsp tinga, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and cotija.
- Enjoy! Provecho!
PRO TIP:
Use frozen chicken. The flavorful chipotle sauce will mask any freezer burn.
