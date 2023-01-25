Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga) is made with shredded chicken cooked in a zesty, chipotle tomato sauce. Served on top of a crispy tostada.

Chicken Tinga Tostadas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga) is SO good. Next time you have leftover chicken, this is what you need to make. The sauce is mild and not too spicy yet rich and flavorful.

INGREDIENTS

Visit CHICKEN TINGA TOSTADAS for a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and more Mexican recipes from Mama Maggies Kitchen.

Ingredients needed to make Chicken Tinga Tostadas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

To Cook the Chicken:

chicken

Water

onion

garlic

bay leaf

salt

pepper

To Make the Tinga:

tomatoes

chipotle in adobo sauce peppers

chicken broth reserved from the cooked chicken

salt

oil

onions thinly sliced

For the Tostadas:

tostadas

Refried Beans

Lettuce

Cilantro

Green Onions

Queso Cotija

Sour Cream

Making Chicken Tinga Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-cookbook with several of my favorite Mexican recipes.

To Cook the Chicken:

In a large stockpot, add the chicken, water, onion, garlic clove, bay leaf, salt and pepper.

Cook for 25 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink.

Remove chicken from the pot.

Reserve the liquid, and discard the other items from the pot.

Once the chicken is cool enough to handle, shred the chicken with a fork and set aside.

To Make the Tinga:

Add tomatoes, chipotle, salt, and 1 cup of the reserved chicken broth to a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Slice onions.

In a stock pot, heat the oil.

Add the onions and cook until translucent, stirring frequently.

Add the shredded chicken and the chipotle sauce to the pan.

Let simmer on medium heat.

To Assemble Tostada:

Smear refried beans (about 2 tablespoons) to a tostada.

Add about 2 tbsp tinga, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and cotija.

Enjoy! Provecho!

Chicken Tinga Tostadas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

PRO TIP:

Use frozen chicken. The flavorful chipotle sauce will mask any freezer burn.