Champurrado is made with just a handful of ingredients and incredibly easy to make. The result is something rich and SO yummy. Serve on chilly nights with a few tamales.

Mexican Champurrado Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Champurrado is a delicious Mexican hot chocolate drink thickened by masa harina Do not substitute masa harina for regular corn flour. Masa harina is a type of corn flour and has a distinct taste.

Ingredients

cinnamon stick

water

masa harina

Mexican Chocolate

milk

sugar (or piloncillo)

Making Champurardo Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

Place water in a large stock pot along with the cinnamon stick.

Bring to a boil.

Let simmer for 5 minutes.

In the meantime, in a medium bowl, add the remaining water and mix with the masa harina.

You can use a blender or a hand mixer to dissolve any clumps.

I find a whisk works just as well.

Add the masa mixture to the stock pot with the cinnamon tea.

Stir constantly.

Add the Mexican chocolate tablet to the stock pot.

Melt the chocolate while stirring. About 3 minutes.

Add the milk and sugar.

Stir constantly.

After about 8 minutes, the mixture will begin to thicken.

Allow to cool for 5 minutes before serving.

Champurrado Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Let the champurrado cool down slightly before serving. It retains its heat well since it's so thick.

To use piloncillo instead of sugar, dissolve with the cinnamon stick.