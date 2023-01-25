Make your own delicious Corn Tortillas at home. It’s a lot easier than you think! With or without any fancy kitchen gadgets, you can make this Mexican food staple for you and your loved ones.

There is nothing better than a corn tortilla fresh from the griddle and still warm. Perfect for tacos, taquitos, enchiladas and more.

Ingredients

masa harina

warm

salt

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine the masa harina, salt, and water.

Mix well until the water is absorbed and a ball of dough forms. Only add the water that is necessary.

Let the masa rest for 15 minutes.

Preheat the griddle (or heavy skillet) to medium heat. You want the griddle to be ready when you begin flattening the tortillas.

Knead the dough slightly. About 2 minutes.

Form a small ball from the dough, the size of a golf ball.

Open the tortilla press and add a large piece of plastic wrap. You can also use a cut up large gallon-size Ziploc bag.

Place the ball into the center of the tortilla press (or a pie dish), between the two pieces of plastic wrap.

Cover the ball with the other half of the plastic wrap.

Close the tortilla press.

Flatten the ball to shape the tortilla.

Carefully peel the tortilla to remove from the plastic.

Place the tortilla for 30 seconds on the hot griddle. The edges should begin to dry out.

Flip and cook the tortilla for 30-40 seconds more. You will see brown patches begin to form.

The tortilla will begin to puff up. Tap carefully and gently the top of the tortilla for the puffing to be occur evenly.

Remove from the griddle and continue until there is no more dough.

Store in a tortilla holder or clean kitchen towel.

Note: Don't own a tortilla press? Use a glass pie plate to press and form the tortilla.

Homemade Corn Tortillas are much better than the ones that you buy at the stores. Simple and delicious any day of the week.