Red Chicken Pozole is a hearty and satisfying Mexican stew. Easier to make than you think, it’s packed with juicy chicken and corn hominy swimming in the most amazing chile sauce.

Red Chicken Pozole is a meal for special occasions. Think Father’s Day, birthdays, Christmas. Or, as a tasty way to warm up on chilly nights.

Ingredients

To Cook the Chicken:

water

whole chicken

onion

garlic cloves

salt

bay leaf

For the Red Chile Sauce:

guajillo chiles

ancho chiles

water

onion

garlic cloves

salt

water

To Make the Pozole:

oregano

salt

bay leaf

hominy

Instructions

To Cook the Chicken:

In a large stock pot, add the water, chicken, onion, garlic, salt, and bay leaf.

Cook for 1 1/2 hour.

Once the chicken is cooked, take out the chicken and let cool slightly.

Set the chicken broth aside.

Remove and discard the onion, garlic, and bay leaves from the pot.

Shred the chicken and set aside.

For the Red Chile Sauce:

Remove the stems from all the chiles.

Open the chiles lengthwise.

Take out all the seeds and veins.

Place the chiles in a pot and cover with 4 cups of water.

Bring to a boil.

Cover and turn off the heat.

Let sit for 5 minutes, or until pliable.

Discard the water from the stock pot.

Place the rehydrated chiles in a blender.

Add onion, garlic cloves, salt, and 2 cups of clean water to the blender.

Blend until smooth.

To Make the Pozole:

Strain the red chile sauce into the pot with the chicken broth.

Discard any bits of chile remaining in the strainer.

Add the oregano, salt, bay leaf, and hominy.

Return the shredded chicken to the pot.

Give everything a stir and taste for salt.

Cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

Serve with your favorite toppings and enjoy.

IDEAS FOR TOPPINGS

Shredded cabbage

Shredded lettuce

Diced onion

Cilantro

Radishes

Oregano

Lime

Jalapeno slices

Toasted Chile de Arbol

A combination of these toppings (or all of them) is what makes pozole an amazing recipe.

