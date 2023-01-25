Red Chicken Pozole is a hearty and satisfying Mexican stew. Easier to make than you think, it’s packed with juicy chicken and corn hominy swimming in the most amazing chile sauce.
Red Chicken Pozole is a meal for special occasions. Think Father’s Day, birthdays, Christmas. Or, as a tasty way to warm up on chilly nights.
Ingredients
To Cook the Chicken:
- water
- whole chicken
- onion
- garlic cloves
- salt
- bay leaf
For the Red Chile Sauce:
- guajillo chiles
- ancho chiles
- water
- onion
- garlic cloves
- salt
- water
To Make the Pozole:
- oregano
- salt
- bay leaf
- hominy
Instructions
To Cook the Chicken:
- In a large stock pot, add the water, chicken, onion, garlic, salt, and bay leaf.
- Cook for 1 1/2 hour.
- Once the chicken is cooked, take out the chicken and let cool slightly.
- Set the chicken broth aside.
- Remove and discard the onion, garlic, and bay leaves from the pot.
- Shred the chicken and set aside.
For the Red Chile Sauce:
- Remove the stems from all the chiles.
- Open the chiles lengthwise.
- Take out all the seeds and veins.
- Place the chiles in a pot and cover with 4 cups of water.
- Bring to a boil.
- Cover and turn off the heat.
- Let sit for 5 minutes, or until pliable.
- Discard the water from the stock pot.
- Place the rehydrated chiles in a blender.
- Add onion, garlic cloves, salt, and 2 cups of clean water to the blender.
- Blend until smooth.
To Make the Pozole:
- Strain the red chile sauce into the pot with the chicken broth.
- Discard any bits of chile remaining in the strainer.
- Add the oregano, salt, bay leaf, and hominy.
- Return the shredded chicken to the pot.
- Give everything a stir and taste for salt.
- Cover and simmer for 30 minutes.
- Serve with your favorite toppings and enjoy.
IDEAS FOR TOPPINGS
Shredded cabbage
Shredded lettuce
Diced onion
Cilantro
Radishes
Oregano
Lime
Jalapeno slices
Toasted Chile de Arbol
A combination of these toppings (or all of them) is what makes pozole an amazing recipe.
Red Chicken Pozole is a hearty Mexican stew that is full of robust flavors and completely satisfying. Comfort food in a bowl!
