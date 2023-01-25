Red Chicken Pozole

Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Red Chicken Pozole is a hearty and satisfying Mexican stew. Easier to make than you think, it’s packed with juicy chicken and corn hominy swimming in the most amazing chile sauce. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stPvJ_0kPWYms600
Red Chicken PozolePhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Red Chicken Pozole is a meal for special occasions. Think Father’s Day, birthdays, Christmas. Or, as a tasty way to warm up on chilly nights.

Ingredients

Visit Red Chicken Pozole for a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and more Mexican recipes on Mama Maggies Kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PUpG_0kPWYms600
Ingredients for Red Chicken PozolePhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

To Cook the Chicken:

  • water
  • whole chicken
  • onion
  • garlic cloves
  • salt
  • bay leaf

For the Red Chile Sauce:

  • guajillo chiles
  • ancho chiles
  • water
  • onion
  • garlic cloves
  • salt
  • water

To Make the Pozole:

  • oregano
  • salt
  • bay leaf
  • hominy

Instructions

To Cook the Chicken:

  • In a large stock pot, add the water, chicken, onion, garlic, salt, and bay leaf.
  • Cook for 1 1/2 hour.
  • Once the chicken is cooked, take out the chicken and let cool slightly.
  • Set the chicken broth aside.
  • Remove and discard the onion, garlic, and bay leaves from the pot.
  • Shred the chicken and set aside.

For the Red Chile Sauce:

  • Remove the stems from all the chiles.
  • Open the chiles lengthwise.
  • Take out all the seeds and veins.
  • Place the chiles in a pot and cover with 4 cups of water.
  • Bring to a boil.
  • Cover and turn off the heat.
  • Let sit for 5 minutes, or until pliable.
  • Discard the water from the stock pot.
  • Place the rehydrated chiles in a blender.
  • Add onion, garlic cloves, salt, and 2 cups of clean water to the blender.
  • Blend until smooth.

To Make the Pozole:

  • Strain the red chile sauce into the pot with the chicken broth.
  • Discard any bits of chile remaining in the strainer.
  • Add the oregano, salt, bay leaf, and hominy.
  • Return the shredded chicken to the pot.
  • Give everything a stir and taste for salt.
  • Cover and simmer for 30 minutes.
  • Serve with your favorite toppings and enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtIJu_0kPWYms600
Making Red Chicken PozolePhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

IDEAS FOR TOPPINGS

Shredded cabbage
Shredded lettuce
Diced onion
Cilantro
Radishes
Oregano
Lime
Jalapeno slices
Toasted Chile de Arbol

A combination of these toppings (or all of them) is what makes pozole an amazing recipe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04GMK9_0kPWYms600
Red Chicken PozolePhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Red Chicken Pozole is a hearty Mexican stew that is full of robust flavors and completely satisfying. Comfort food in a bowl!

Published by

Maggie Unzueta shares her passion for authentic Mexican food on the popular website Mama Maggie's Kitchen. As a native Spanish speaker and frequent traveler south of the border, she brings the true flavors of Mexico to kitchens everywhere.

San Diego, CA
861 followers

