Pecan Pound Cake (Panque de Nuez)

You’ll welcome a slice of this moist and buttery Pecan Pound Cake (Panqué de Nuez) any time of the day. It’s dense yet ultra soft and flavored with nuts and cinnamon. Drizzled with Mexican caramel and chopped pecans, one loaf disappears fast!
Cut a few slices of this Pecan Pound Cake for breakfast or as dessert. One slice is never enough. I like to drizzle mine with Mexican cajeta caramel or dulce de leche.
In Mexico, there is a very popular brand called Bimbo that sells this dessert bread in packages. Must say, homemade is 100% times better. After you take a bite of this pecan pound cake, I’m sure you’ll agree.
Ingredients
- all-purpose flour
- ground cinnamon
- baking powder
- butter
- sugar
- pecans
- eggs
- milk
- vanilla
- honey
Toppings:
- Mexican cajeta caramel (or dulce de leche)
- pecans (as desired)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Grease and line the base of a 9x5 loaf pan with wax paper.
- Sift flour, cinnamon, and baking powder into a large bowl.
- Cut the butter into the flour. Mix until the mixture looks like breadcrumbs.
- Add in the sugar and chopped pecans.
- In a separate bowl, beat the eggs together with milk and vanilla.
- Stir in the honey.
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry flour mixture. Gently mix everything together.
- Very important! Do not overmix.
- Mix only until the dry ingredient have mixed with the wet ingredients.
- The batter will still be lumpy.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan.
- With a spatula, smooth out the top of the batter.
- Bake in the oven for 50-60 minutes, or until the cake is lightly browned.
- Insert a toothpick or a wooden skewer into the center of the cake. If it comes out clean, it's ready.
- Cool cake in pan for 10 minutes.
- Turn it out and let it cool on the rack a little while longer.
- Drizzle with dulce de leche and spread all over the bread.
- Sprinkle the chopped nuts on top of the the dulce de leche.
- Slice and enjoy!
Do not overmix, or your bread will be tough. Once the dry ingredients have mixed in, stop mixing. The cake batter should still be a little lumpy.
HOW TO TELL IF IT’S DONE
To make sure it’s ready, insert a toothpick or a wooden skewer into the center of the cake. Once it comes out clean then the bread is done.
