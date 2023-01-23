Mexican Chicken Soup (Caldo de Pollo)

Caldo de Pollo, or Mexican Chicken Soup, is the best comfort food. No penicillin needed after you eat a bowl of this delicious soulful goodness.
Coming home with soaking wet feet and enjoying a bowl of this incredibly comforting soup. Yes that! Big chunks of vegetables and a broth that's so good, you'll every spoonful.
Ingredients
Visit Mama Maggies Kitchen for a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Cook Tips for my Mexican Chicken Soup recipe.
- chicken
- celery
- onion
- garlic
- carrots
- Mexican squash (or zucchini)
- jalapeño
- corn
- water
- Salt and pepper
- bay leaves
- limes
- cilantro
Instructions
- In a large stock pot, add water, chicken, celery sticks, onion, garlic cloves, salt, pepper.
- Cover and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat and let simmer for 1 hour.
- Skim the fat off the top of the liquid.
- Reserve the liquid.
- Discard the other ingredients from the pot except for the chicken.
- Set the chicken aside and let it cool.
- Once the chicken is cool enough to handle, remove meat from the bones.
- In the same pot, add the remaining celery, onion, garlic, carrots, squash, jalapeño, corn, reserved liquid from the cooked chicken, salt and pepper, bay leaves, lime juice, and chicken.
- Make sure the liquid is 2 inches above everything in the pot.
- If not, add water and more salt.
- Cover and cook for 45 minutes on low heat.
- Serve and top with cilantro.
Pro Tip: When it comes to the vegetables, why chop twice? If you know you are using carrots for a dish tomorrow, chop extra and save them in a plastic container.
Use whatever cut of chicken you prefer. To make this recipe faster, use leftover chicken and store-bought broth.
HOW LONG DOES IT LAST?
- In the fridge, Caldo de Pollo lasts 3-4 days in an airtight container.
- In the freezer, it lasts 4-6 months in a sealable, plastic bag. Be sure to remove as much air as possible.
