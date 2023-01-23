Caldo de Pollo, or Mexican Chicken Soup, is the best comfort food. No penicillin needed after you eat a bowl of this delicious soulful goodness.

Mexican Chicken Soup (Caldo de Pollo) Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Coming home with soaking wet feet and enjoying a bowl of this incredibly comforting soup. Yes that! Big chunks of vegetables and a broth that's so good, you'll every spoonful.

Ingredients

chicken

celery

onion

garlic

carrots

Mexican squash (or zucchini)

jalapeño

corn

water

Salt and pepper

bay leaves

limes

cilantro

Instructions

In a large stock pot, add water, chicken, celery sticks, onion, garlic cloves, salt, pepper.

Cover and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and let simmer for 1 hour.

Skim the fat off the top of the liquid.

Reserve the liquid.

Discard the other ingredients from the pot except for the chicken.

Set the chicken aside and let it cool.

Once the chicken is cool enough to handle, remove meat from the bones.

In the same pot, add the remaining celery, onion, garlic, carrots, squash, jalapeño, corn, reserved liquid from the cooked chicken, salt and pepper, bay leaves, lime juice, and chicken.

Make sure the liquid is 2 inches above everything in the pot.

If not, add water and more salt.

Cover and cook for 45 minutes on low heat.

Serve and top with cilantro.

Pouring chicken broth into the pot Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Pro Tip: When it comes to the vegetables, why chop twice? If you know you are using carrots for a dish tomorrow, chop extra and save them in a plastic container.

Cooking Mexican Chicken Soup Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Use whatever cut of chicken you prefer. To make this recipe faster, use leftover chicken and store-bought broth.

Caldo de Pollo (Mexican Chicken Soup) Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

HOW LONG DOES IT LAST?