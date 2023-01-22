Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones)

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (or Coctel de Camarones), is an easy and refreshing recipe that's incredibly yummy. It’s seafood heaven in every bite. Serve as an appetizer or light lunch.
Baja California is AMAZING! Beaches, wine, and the best seafood. My favorite thing to get whenever I go is Mexican Shrimp Cocktail. Refreshing, spicy, and so so yummy.
Ingredients
- onion
- lime
- shrimp
- tomatoes
- cucumber
- jalapeños pepper
- Salt and pepper
- tomato juice
- ketchup
- Hot pepper sauce
- cilantro
- avocados
Instructions
- In a small bowl, mix the onion with the lime juice.
- Let stand for 10 minutes.
- In a separate and much larger bowl, add the shrimp, tomatoes, cucumber, jalapeños, salt and pepper. Mix to combine and set aside.
- You can add more jalapeños, if you like it spicier.
- To the onions, add the tomato juice, ketchup, and hot pepper sauce.
- Whisk to combine.
- Then add the tomato-onion mixture to the shrimp bowl.
- Stir to combine.
- Add chopped cilantro and avocados.
- Gently mix everything.
- Note: You can also top off the serving with the avocado instead of adding it to the mixture.
- Cover and chill for at least 1 hour.
- Enjoy!
Find shrimp that are already cleaned and deveined. That’s is the easiest way to make this recipe. Or, you will need to remove the digestive tract before cooking.
OPTIMAL SHRIMP SIZES: Medium to Jumbo size shrimp. This all depends on how you are going to serve it and the size of your bowl or cup. The smaller the cup, the smaller size shrimp to use.
Ketchup adds sweetness, but some people will omit it for a lighter texture. That’s totally up to you.
Clamato is what is most commonly used for tomato juice. Can’t find it? Mix 4 oz of tomato sauce and whisk with 1 cup water.
HOW LONG DOES IT LAST? Coctel de Camarones lasts up to 2-3 days in the fridge. Freezing is not recommended.
Coctel de Camarones is such a tasty and delicious recipe. You’ll love every bite!
