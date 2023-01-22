Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones)

Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (or Coctel de Camarones), is an easy and refreshing recipe that's incredibly yummy. It’s seafood heaven in every bite. Serve as an appetizer or light lunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4euVqP_0kNOsvdr00
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Baja California is AMAZING! Beaches, wine, and the best seafood. My favorite thing to get whenever I go is Mexican Shrimp Cocktail. Refreshing, spicy, and so so yummy.

Ingredients

Visit Mama Maggies Kitchen for a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Cook Tips for my Mexican Shrimp Cocktail recipe.

  • onion
  • lime
  • shrimp
  • tomatoes
  • cucumber
  • jalapeños pepper
  • Salt and pepper
  • tomato juice
  • ketchup
  • Hot pepper sauce
  • cilantro
  • avocados

Instructions

  • In a small bowl, mix the onion with the lime juice.
  • Let stand for 10 minutes.
  • In a separate and much larger bowl, add the shrimp, tomatoes, cucumber, jalapeños, salt and pepper. Mix to combine and set aside.
  • You can add more jalapeños, if you like it spicier.
  • To the onions, add the tomato juice, ketchup, and hot pepper sauce.
  • Whisk to combine.
  • Then add the tomato-onion mixture to the shrimp bowl.
  • Stir to combine.
  • Add chopped cilantro and avocados.
  • Gently mix everything.
  • Note: You can also top off the serving with the avocado instead of adding it to the mixture.
  • Cover and chill for at least 1 hour.
  • Enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MPNba_0kNOsvdr00
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Find shrimp that are already cleaned and deveined. That’s is the easiest way to make this recipe. Or, you will need to remove the digestive tract before cooking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHmYe_0kNOsvdr00
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

OPTIMAL SHRIMP SIZES: Medium to Jumbo size shrimp. This all depends on how you are going to serve it and the size of your bowl or cup. The smaller the cup, the smaller size shrimp to use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULq4A_0kNOsvdr00
Making Coctel de Camarones (Mexican Shrimp Cocktail)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Ketchup adds sweetness, but some people will omit it for a lighter texture. That’s totally up to you.

Clamato is what is most commonly used for tomato juice. Can’t find it? Mix 4 oz of tomato sauce and whisk with 1 cup water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f0kuX_0kNOsvdr00
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

HOW LONG DOES IT LAST? Coctel de Camarones lasts up to 2-3 days in the fridge. Freezing is not recommended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4X34_0kNOsvdr00
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Coctel de Camarones is such a tasty and delicious recipe. You’ll love every bite!

Maggie Unzueta shares her passion for authentic Mexican food on the popular website Mama Maggie's Kitchen. As a native Spanish speaker and frequent traveler south of the border, she brings the true flavors of Mexico to kitchens everywhere.

