Mexican Shrimp Soup

Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Caldo de Camarón is a delicious and flavorful Mexican shrimp soup. It's made of juicy shrimp swimming in a savory chile sauce. So good!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGbuA_0kNO92gf00
Mexican Shrimp Soup (Caldo de Camaron)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Mexican Shrimp Soup (or Caldo de Camaron) is a hearty soup that's full of flavor. Usually made with yummy, comforting goodness, and incredibly easy to enjoy.

Visit Mama Maggies Kitchen for a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Cook Tips for my Mexican Shrimp Soup recipe.

  • olive oil
  • potato
  • carrots
  • onion
  • garlic
  • dried chile guajillo
  • water
  • shrimp bouillon
  • shrimp
  • lime
  • Cilantro
  • Avocado (optional)
  • Salt and pepper

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-cookbook with several of my favorite Mexican recipes.

  • Boil two cups of water.
  • Remove the stem and seeds from the guajillo chile. Add guajillo chile to the boiling water. Remove from heat. Put the lid on. Set aside and let cool.
  • Heat oil in a large stock pot.
  • Add potatoes and carrots. Stir for 3 minutes.
  • In a blender, add the guajillo chile, the water it was sitting in, onion, and garlic. Blend until smooth.
  • Add guajillo mixture to the stock pot.
  • Add the remaining water and shrimp bouillon.
  • Simmer on medium heat until the potatoes and carrots are tender. About 10 minutes.
  • Add shrimp and lime juice. Cook for 10 minutes.
  • Add cilantro at the last minute.
  • Taste for salt. Add salt, if needed.
  • Top with avocado and serve with more lime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spPA2_0kNO92gf00
Mexican Shrimp Soup (Caldo de Camaron)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

You can also add: Calabacitas, Zucchini, Chayote, Cauliflower, Green beans, Broccoli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43fYs4_0kNO92gf00
Making Mexican Shrimp Soup (Caldo de Camaron)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Straining the sauce depends on your blender. If you have a blender that blends everything clean, then it will be unnecessary to strain.

If you see chunks of chile, strain for a smoother sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4xS7_0kNO92gf00
Adding shrimp to the soup potPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Note: This is a soup. You want the shrimp to fit your spoon. You don’t really need huge shrimp. I used Large-sized shrimp in this recipe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDbkJ_0kNO92gf00
Caldo de Camaron (Mexican Shrimp Soup)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

To make it spicier: Add thin slices of chile de arbol or fresh jalapeno.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 8

Published by

Maggie Unzueta shares her passion for authentic Mexican food on the popular website Mama Maggie's Kitchen. As a native Spanish speaker and frequent traveler south of the border, she brings the true flavors of Mexico to kitchens everywhere.

San Diego, CA
693 followers

More from Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Chicken Tinga Tostadas

Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga) is made with shredded chicken cooked in a zesty, chipotle tomato sauce. Served on top of a crispy tostada. Tinga de Pollo (Chicken Tinga) is SO good. Next time you have leftover chicken, this is what you need to make. The sauce is mild and not too spicy yet rich and flavorful.

Read full story
1 comments

Champurrado

Champurrado is made with just a handful of ingredients and incredibly easy to make. The result is something rich and SO yummy. Serve on chilly nights with a few tamales. Champurrado is a delicious Mexican hot chocolate drink thickened by masa harina Do not substitute masa harina for regular corn flour. Masa harina is a type of corn flour and has a distinct taste.

Read full story
3 comments

Homemade Corn Tortillas

Make your own delicious Corn Tortillas at home. It’s a lot easier than you think! With or without any fancy kitchen gadgets, you can make this Mexican food staple for you and your loved ones.

Read full story

Red Chicken Pozole

Red Chicken Pozole is a hearty and satisfying Mexican stew. Easier to make than you think, it’s packed with juicy chicken and corn hominy swimming in the most amazing chile sauce.

Read full story

Pecan Pound Cake (Panque de Nuez)

You’ll welcome a slice of this moist and buttery Pecan Pound Cake (Panqué de Nuez) any time of the day. It’s dense yet ultra soft and flavored with nuts and cinnamon. Drizzled with Mexican caramel and chopped pecans, one loaf disappears fast!

Read full story
2 comments

Mexican Chicken Soup (Caldo de Pollo)

Caldo de Pollo, or Mexican Chicken Soup, is the best comfort food. No penicillin needed after you eat a bowl of this delicious soulful goodness. Mexican Chicken Soup (Caldo de Pollo)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen.

Read full story
5 comments

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones)

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (or Coctel de Camarones), is an easy and refreshing recipe that's incredibly yummy. It’s seafood heaven in every bite. Serve as an appetizer or light lunch.

Read full story
20 comments

Chicken Enchiladas Verdes

Chicken Enchiladas Verdes (or Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo) is an easy and tasty weeknight meal. Made with minimal effort but loaded with flavor. Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo is perfect for weeknights. You can even use a rotisserie chicken to make this recipe.

Read full story
3 comments

Instant Pot Birria Tacos

Instant Pot Birria Tacos are crunchy and crispy. Made of fried corn tortillas that are stuffed with cheese and tender, stewed beef. Serve with a bowl of consommé for dipping. Instant Pot Birria TacosPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen.

Read full story

Flan

Flan is a silky vanilla custard topped with a yummy caramel sauce. It's a very popular dessert that's creamy, rich, and decadent. A slice of Mexican FlanPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen.

Read full story
16 comments

Mexican Rice (Arroz Mexicano)

Arroz Mexicano (Mexican rice) is a staple side dish that's ready in under 30 minutes. Fluffy, incredibly tasty, and the perfect compliment to your Mexican dishes. There are several version of this recipe and can vary even from family to family.

Read full story
20 comments

Red Pork Tamales

Red Pork Tamales (or Tamales de Puerco en Chile Rojo) is traditional Mexican food at its best. So tasty. So incredibly delicious. They are worth the effort to make!. Red Pork TamalesPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen.

Read full story
15 comments

Slow Cooker Beef Birria

Birria de Res screams celebration – birthday parties, Christmas, baby showers. You can make a huge pot of this delicious stew and feed a large family. Yes, it's a stew. From here, you can make the popular Birria Tacos or Birria Ramen.

Read full story
2 comments

Mexican Wedding Cookies

Mexican Wedding Cookies are a real treat! Made with butter and pecans then rolled in powdered sugar. They look like miniature snowballs and are perfect for Christmas, birthdays, and special occasions.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy