Caldo de Camarón is a delicious and flavorful Mexican shrimp soup. It's made of juicy shrimp swimming in a savory chile sauce. So good!

Mexican Shrimp Soup (Caldo de Camaron) Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Mexican Shrimp Soup (or Caldo de Camaron) is a hearty soup that's full of flavor. Usually made with yummy, comforting goodness, and incredibly easy to enjoy.

Visit Mama Maggies Kitchen for a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Cook Tips for my Mexican Shrimp Soup recipe.

olive oil

potato

carrots

onion

garlic

dried chile guajillo

water

shrimp bouillon

shrimp

lime

Cilantro

Avocado (optional)

Salt and pepper

Instructions

Boil two cups of water.

Remove the stem and seeds from the guajillo chile. Add guajillo chile to the boiling water. Remove from heat. Put the lid on. Set aside and let cool.

Heat oil in a large stock pot.

Add potatoes and carrots. Stir for 3 minutes.

In a blender, add the guajillo chile, the water it was sitting in, onion, and garlic. Blend until smooth.

Add guajillo mixture to the stock pot.

Add the remaining water and shrimp bouillon.

Simmer on medium heat until the potatoes and carrots are tender. About 10 minutes.

Add shrimp and lime juice. Cook for 10 minutes.

Add cilantro at the last minute.

Taste for salt. Add salt, if needed.

Top with avocado and serve with more lime.

You can also add: Calabacitas, Zucchini, Chayote, Cauliflower, Green beans, Broccoli

Straining the sauce depends on your blender. If you have a blender that blends everything clean, then it will be unnecessary to strain.

If you see chunks of chile, strain for a smoother sauce.

Note: This is a soup. You want the shrimp to fit your spoon. You don’t really need huge shrimp. I used Large-sized shrimp in this recipe.

To make it spicier: Add thin slices of chile de arbol or fresh jalapeno.