Caldo de Camarón is a delicious and flavorful Mexican shrimp soup. It's made of juicy shrimp swimming in a savory chile sauce. So good!
Mexican Shrimp Soup (or Caldo de Camaron) is a hearty soup that's full of flavor. Usually made with yummy, comforting goodness, and incredibly easy to enjoy.
- olive oil
- potato
- carrots
- onion
- garlic
- dried chile guajillo
- water
- shrimp bouillon
- shrimp
- lime
- Cilantro
- Avocado (optional)
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
- Boil two cups of water.
- Remove the stem and seeds from the guajillo chile. Add guajillo chile to the boiling water. Remove from heat. Put the lid on. Set aside and let cool.
- Heat oil in a large stock pot.
- Add potatoes and carrots. Stir for 3 minutes.
- In a blender, add the guajillo chile, the water it was sitting in, onion, and garlic. Blend until smooth.
- Add guajillo mixture to the stock pot.
- Add the remaining water and shrimp bouillon.
- Simmer on medium heat until the potatoes and carrots are tender. About 10 minutes.
- Add shrimp and lime juice. Cook for 10 minutes.
- Add cilantro at the last minute.
- Taste for salt. Add salt, if needed.
- Top with avocado and serve with more lime.
You can also add: Calabacitas, Zucchini, Chayote, Cauliflower, Green beans, Broccoli
Straining the sauce depends on your blender. If you have a blender that blends everything clean, then it will be unnecessary to strain.
If you see chunks of chile, strain for a smoother sauce.
Note: This is a soup. You want the shrimp to fit your spoon. You don’t really need huge shrimp. I used Large-sized shrimp in this recipe.
To make it spicier: Add thin slices of chile de arbol or fresh jalapeno.
