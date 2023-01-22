Chicken Enchiladas Verdes (or Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo) is an easy and tasty weeknight meal. Made with minimal effort but loaded with flavor.

Chicken Enchiladas Verdes Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo is perfect for weeknights. You can even use a rotisserie chicken to make this recipe.

Here, I’m going to show you how to make this dish quicker, easier, and not as messy. So delicious and loaded with flavor.

Ingredients

Visit Mama Maggies Kitchen for a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Cook Tips for my Chicken Enchiladas Verde recipe.

For the Salsa:

tomatillos

serrano peppers

garlic cloves

onion

water

cilantro

salt

olive oil

For the Enchiladas:

oil

chicken

corn tortillas

For the Toppings:

crema mexicana as desired

crumbled queso fresco (or cotija)

diced raw onion as desired

chopped cilantro as desired

Instructions

Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-cookbook with several of my favorite Mexican recipes.

Frying tortillas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Fry the tortillas individually.

Frying the tortillas and waiting until the very last minute to add the sauce will help prevent soggy enchiladas.

Assembling Enchiladas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Drain excess oil on a paper towel.

Place on a casserole dish.

Add shredded chicken – leftover chicken and rotisserie chicken works great here!

Roll up tortilla.

Making Enchiladas Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Place seam side down in a large baking dish.

Cover with aluminum foil.

Heat in the oven.

Making Salsa Verde Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

While the chicken is warming up in the oven, heat oil in a saucepan.

Stir occasionally for 15 minutes.

Chicken Enchiladas Verdes Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Add the enchiladas to a plate.

Drizzle with plenty of sauce.

Add desired toppings and enjoy!