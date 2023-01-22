Chicken Enchiladas Verdes (or Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo) is an easy and tasty weeknight meal. Made with minimal effort but loaded with flavor.
Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo is perfect for weeknights. You can even use a rotisserie chicken to make this recipe.
Here, I’m going to show you how to make this dish quicker, easier, and not as messy. So delicious and loaded with flavor.
Ingredients
For the Salsa:
- tomatillos
- serrano peppers
- garlic cloves
- onion
- water
- cilantro
- salt
- olive oil
For the Enchiladas:
- oil
- chicken
- corn tortillas
For the Toppings:
- crema mexicana as desired
- crumbled queso fresco (or cotija)
- diced raw onion as desired
- chopped cilantro as desired
Instructions
- Fry the tortillas individually.
Frying the tortillas and waiting until the very last minute to add the sauce will help prevent soggy enchiladas.
- Drain excess oil on a paper towel.
- Place on a casserole dish.
- Add shredded chicken – leftover chicken and rotisserie chicken works great here!
- Roll up tortilla.
- Place seam side down in a large baking dish.
- Cover with aluminum foil.
- Heat in the oven.
- While the chicken is warming up in the oven, heat oil in a saucepan.
- Stir occasionally for 15 minutes.
- Add the enchiladas to a plate.
- Drizzle with plenty of sauce.
- Add desired toppings and enjoy!
