Instant Pot Birria Tacos

Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instant Pot Birria Tacos are crunchy and crispy. Made of fried corn tortillas that are stuffed with cheese and tender, stewed beef. Serve with a bowl of consommé for dipping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u2jDy_0kMkbylU00
Instant Pot Birria TacosPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instant Pot Birria Tacos are absolutely scrumptious and slightly addictive.

Here, I’m going to teach you how to make these cheesy quesabirria tacos. Ready in no time flat, using an instant pot.

INGREDIENTS

Visit Mama Maggies Kitchen for a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Cook Tips for my Instant Pot Birria Tacos recipe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LYJSa_0kMkbylU00
Ingredients needed to make Instant Pot Birria TacosPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

For the Chile Sauce:

  • water (to rehydrate chiles)
  • chile guajillo
  • ancho chiles
  • garlic
  • dried oregano
  • dried thyme
  • cloves
  • cinnamon stick
  • beef bouillon
  • black pepper
  • water (for blending)

For the Beef:

  • olive oil
  • chuck roast
  • salt
  • ground pepper
  • bay leaves
  • beef bouillon
  • water

For the Tacos:

  • oil
  • corn tortillas
  • Monterey Jack Cheese

Toppings:

  • diced onions
  • chopped cilantro
  • lime

INSTRUCTIONS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aYnz_0kMkbylU00
Removing seeds from dried chilesPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

  • Remove the stem.
  • Open the chile in half and remove the seeds.
  • Place in a stock pot and repeat with all the chiles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BaHeI_0kMkbylU00
Rehydrating dried chilesPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

  • Pour water into the stockpot.
  • Bring to a boil.
  • Cover and remove from heat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qy1TB_0kMkbylU00
Making birria saucePhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

To a blender, add the cinnamon, garlic, salt and pepper, thyme, cloves, and oregano.

  • Add the rehydrated chiles and beef bouillon.
  • Pour in the water.
  • Blend until smooth. Set aside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UoYlZ_0kMkbylU00
Searing beef in an instant potPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

  • Cut and season the beef into large pieces.
  • Heat the oil.
  • Sear the beef on all sides.
  • Remove from the pot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkxgD_0kMkbylU00
Adding birria sauce to instant potPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

  • Strain the sauce into the pot.
  • Add water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10d8Sw_0kMkbylU00
Cooking beef birriaPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

  • Add the beef bouillon.
  • Gently scrape the bottom of the instant pot.
  • Add the bay leaves and return the beef.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxYba_0kMkbylU00
Instant Pot ValvePhoto byMa

  • Put the lid on the instant pot.
  • Move the valve to SEALING.
  • Set the time.

For 4 lbs of beef, press PRESSURE COOK, set time to 50 minutes.
For 3 1/2 lbs of beef, press PRESSURE COOK, set time to 45 minutes.

Once the buzzer beeps, move the valve to VENTING.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBYJ4_0kMkbylU00
Instant Pot Birria TacosPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

  • Take the beef out of the pot.
  • Shred the beef.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1HEz_0kMkbylU00
Making quesabirria tacosPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

  • Brush oil all over the skillet.
  • Dip the tortilla in the broth inside the instant pot (or consommé).
  • Place the tortilla on the skillet.
  • Add beef and plenty of cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVa2V_0kMkbylU00
Quesabirria tacosPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

  • Turn half the tortilla to create the taco.
  • Add more of the broth from inside the instant pot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzFPw_0kMkbylU00
Making quesabirria tacosPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

  • Press down on the taco.
  • The cheese should come out of the taco and get crispy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iLig_0kMkbylU00
Quesabirria TacosPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Published by

Maggie Unzueta shares her passion for authentic Mexican food on the popular website Mama Maggie's Kitchen. As a native Spanish speaker and frequent traveler south of the border, she brings the true flavors of Mexico to kitchens everywhere.

San Diego, CA
693 followers

