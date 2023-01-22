Instant Pot Birria Tacos are crunchy and crispy. Made of fried corn tortillas that are stuffed with cheese and tender, stewed beef. Serve with a bowl of consommé for dipping.
Instant Pot Birria Tacos are absolutely scrumptious and slightly addictive.
Here, I’m going to teach you how to make these cheesy quesabirria tacos. Ready in no time flat, using an instant pot.
INGREDIENTS
Visit Mama Maggies Kitchen for a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Cook Tips for my Instant Pot Birria Tacos recipe.
For the Chile Sauce:
- water (to rehydrate chiles)
- chile guajillo
- ancho chiles
- garlic
- dried oregano
- dried thyme
- cloves
- cinnamon stick
- beef bouillon
- black pepper
- water (for blending)
For the Beef:
- olive oil
- chuck roast
- salt
- ground pepper
- bay leaves
- beef bouillon
- water
For the Tacos:
- oil
- corn tortillas
- Monterey Jack Cheese
Toppings:
- diced onions
- chopped cilantro
- lime
INSTRUCTIONS:
Subscribe to my Newsletter and get my free E-cookbook with several of my favorite Mexican recipes.
- Remove the stem.
- Open the chile in half and remove the seeds.
- Place in a stock pot and repeat with all the chiles.
- Pour water into the stockpot.
- Bring to a boil.
- Cover and remove from heat.
To a blender, add the cinnamon, garlic, salt and pepper, thyme, cloves, and oregano.
- Add the rehydrated chiles and beef bouillon.
- Pour in the water.
- Blend until smooth. Set aside.
- Cut and season the beef into large pieces.
- Heat the oil.
- Sear the beef on all sides.
- Remove from the pot.
- Strain the sauce into the pot.
- Add water.
- Add the beef bouillon.
- Gently scrape the bottom of the instant pot.
- Add the bay leaves and return the beef.
- Put the lid on the instant pot.
- Move the valve to SEALING.
- Set the time.
For 4 lbs of beef, press PRESSURE COOK, set time to 50 minutes.
For 3 1/2 lbs of beef, press PRESSURE COOK, set time to 45 minutes.
Once the buzzer beeps, move the valve to VENTING.
- Take the beef out of the pot.
- Shred the beef.
- Brush oil all over the skillet.
- Dip the tortilla in the broth inside the instant pot (or consommé).
- Place the tortilla on the skillet.
- Add beef and plenty of cheese.
- Turn half the tortilla to create the taco.
- Add more of the broth from inside the instant pot.
- Press down on the taco.
- The cheese should come out of the taco and get crispy.
Comments / 0