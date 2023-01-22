Instant Pot Birria Tacos are crunchy and crispy. Made of fried corn tortillas that are stuffed with cheese and tender, stewed beef. Serve with a bowl of consommé for dipping.

Instant Pot Birria Tacos Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instant Pot Birria Tacos are absolutely scrumptious and slightly addictive.

Here, I’m going to teach you how to make these cheesy quesabirria tacos. Ready in no time flat, using an instant pot.

INGREDIENTS

Ingredients needed to make Instant Pot Birria Tacos Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

For the Chile Sauce:

water (to rehydrate chiles)

chile guajillo

ancho chiles

garlic

dried oregano

dried thyme

cloves

cinnamon stick

beef bouillon

black pepper

water (for blending)

For the Beef:

olive oil

chuck roast

salt

ground pepper

bay leaves

beef bouillon

water

For the Tacos:

oil

corn tortillas

Monterey Jack Cheese

Toppings:

diced onions

chopped cilantro

lime

INSTRUCTIONS:

Removing seeds from dried chiles Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Remove the stem.

Open the chile in half and remove the seeds.

Place in a stock pot and repeat with all the chiles.

Rehydrating dried chiles Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Pour water into the stockpot.

Bring to a boil.

Cover and remove from heat.

Making birria sauce Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

To a blender, add the cinnamon, garlic, salt and pepper, thyme, cloves, and oregano.

Add the rehydrated chiles and beef bouillon.

Pour in the water.

Blend until smooth. Set aside.

Searing beef in an instant pot Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Cut and season the beef into large pieces.

Heat the oil.

Sear the beef on all sides.

Remove from the pot.

Adding birria sauce to instant pot Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Strain the sauce into the pot.

Add water.

Cooking beef birria Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Add the beef bouillon.

Gently scrape the bottom of the instant pot.

Add the bay leaves and return the beef.

Instant Pot Valve Photo by Ma

Put the lid on the instant pot.

Move the valve to SEALING.

Set the time.

For 4 lbs of beef, press PRESSURE COOK, set time to 50 minutes.

For 3 1/2 lbs of beef, press PRESSURE COOK, set time to 45 minutes.

Once the buzzer beeps, move the valve to VENTING.

Instant Pot Birria Tacos Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Take the beef out of the pot.

Shred the beef.

Making quesabirria tacos Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Brush oil all over the skillet.

Dip the tortilla in the broth inside the instant pot (or consommé).

Place the tortilla on the skillet.

Add beef and plenty of cheese.

Quesabirria tacos Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Turn half the tortilla to create the taco.

Add more of the broth from inside the instant pot.

Making quesabirria tacos Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Press down on the taco.

The cheese should come out of the taco and get crispy.