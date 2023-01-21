Flan

Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Flan is a silky vanilla custard topped with a yummy caramel sauce. It's a very popular dessert that's creamy, rich, and decadent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qH0Oy_0kLpeeXb00
A slice of Mexican FlanPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Ingredients

  • sugar
  • eggs
  • whole milk or half and half
  • sugar
  • vanilla
  • orange rind, grated

Instructions

  • Heat sugar in a skillet, stirring constantly until it melts.
  • It will turn a dark golden color.
  • Remove from heat.
  • Immediately pour the melted sugar into a round tart pan, round pie pan, or flan mold.
  • Swirl it around the pan to evenly coat the bottom.
  • In a large bowl, beat the eggs.
  • To the bowl, add milk (or half and half), sugar, vanilla, and orange peel.
  • For the water bath:
  • Place a large roasting pan on an oven rack.
  • Inside the roasting pan, add the caramel coated pan to the center.
  • Pour egg mixture into the caramel coated pan.
  • Run the tap water until it gets hot.
  • Carefully add the hot tap water in the roasting pan and around the uncooked flan pan to a depth of 1 inch.
  • Bake at 325 F for close to l hour, or until a knife comes out clean.
  • Cool the flan on a wire rack.
  • Then chill for at least 3½ hours.

How to Unmold the Flan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUSG8_0kLpeeXb00
Flan chillingPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

  • Cover and chill for 3 1/2 hours.

You can’t skip this step. Hard, I know, but it needs to set.

Overnight in the fridge is best. Although, it really just needs is 3 1/2 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VliL_0kLpeeXb00
Unmolding flanPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

  • Use a spatula (or knife) and gently go around the sides of the pan.

The DEEPER the pan, the THICKER your flan will be.

Nowadays, they even have flan molds and flan double broilers to make this dessert easier. Love that!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFgN6_0kLpeeXb00
How to remove the flan from the mold.Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

  • Place the serving platter over the pan.
  • Flip the pan and the platter. Allow the flan to come down.

PRO TIP:

Use a serving plate that is LARGER than the pan.

OR, the caramel sauce will spill all over the place, and the flan will fall apart. No bueno.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbkUh_0kLpeeXb00
How to Unmold FlanPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

  • Once you’ve flipped it, give it a minute before fully removing the pan.

There might be a section or so that did not completely come loose. That’s ok. No dessert is perfect. It’ll still be YUMMY and creamy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dwNVx_0kLpeeXb00
FlanPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

  • Spoon any of the caramel that may remain in the pan on top of the flan.
  • Slice and Enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25m1D0_0kLpeeXb00
FlanPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

ORIGINS

Flan dates back to the Ancient Roman times. It spread to Spain, England, France because the Romans conquered lots of lands in Europe.

The Spanish, though, were the first (or so it seems) to add a caramelized sugar top. They brought flan to Latin America, and that’s how we got it in Mexico.

We adapted it in Mexico to include vanilla. That's why I am referring to this recipe as Mexican flan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WmQmn_0kLpeeXb00
FlanPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Sweet, creamy, decadent, and delicious. Hope you enjoy this flan recipe!

Maggie Unzueta shares her passion for authentic Mexican food on the popular website Mama Maggie's Kitchen. As a native Spanish speaker and frequent traveler south of the border, she brings the true flavors of Mexico to kitchens everywhere.

