Flan is a silky vanilla custard topped with a yummy caramel sauce. It's a very popular dessert that's creamy, rich, and decadent.

A slice of Mexican Flan Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Ingredients

sugar

eggs

whole milk or half and half

vanilla

orange rind, grated

Instructions

Heat sugar in a skillet, stirring constantly until it melts.

It will turn a dark golden color.

Remove from heat.

Immediately pour the melted sugar into a round tart pan, round pie pan, or flan mold.

Swirl it around the pan to evenly coat the bottom.

In a large bowl, beat the eggs.

To the bowl, add milk (or half and half), sugar, vanilla, and orange peel.

For the water bath:

Place a large roasting pan on an oven rack.

Inside the roasting pan, add the caramel coated pan to the center.

Pour egg mixture into the caramel coated pan.

Run the tap water until it gets hot.

Carefully add the hot tap water in the roasting pan and around the uncooked flan pan to a depth of 1 inch.

Bake at 325 F for close to l hour, or until a knife comes out clean.

Cool the flan on a wire rack.

Then chill for at least 3½ hours.

How to Unmold the Flan

Flan chilling Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Cover and chill for 3 1/2 hours.

You can’t skip this step. Hard, I know, but it needs to set.

Overnight in the fridge is best. Although, it really just needs is 3 1/2 hours.

Unmolding flan Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Use a spatula (or knife) and gently go around the sides of the pan.

The DEEPER the pan, the THICKER your flan will be.

Nowadays, they even have flan molds and flan double broilers to make this dessert easier. Love that!

How to remove the flan from the mold. Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Place the serving platter over the pan.

Flip the pan and the platter. Allow the flan to come down.

PRO TIP:

Use a serving plate that is LARGER than the pan.

OR, the caramel sauce will spill all over the place, and the flan will fall apart. No bueno.

How to Unmold Flan Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Once you’ve flipped it, give it a minute before fully removing the pan.

There might be a section or so that did not completely come loose. That’s ok. No dessert is perfect. It’ll still be YUMMY and creamy.

Flan Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Spoon any of the caramel that may remain in the pan on top of the flan.

Slice and Enjoy!

Flan Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

ORIGINS

Flan dates back to the Ancient Roman times. It spread to Spain, England, France because the Romans conquered lots of lands in Europe.

The Spanish, though, were the first (or so it seems) to add a caramelized sugar top. They brought flan to Latin America, and that’s how we got it in Mexico.

We adapted it in Mexico to include vanilla. That's why I am referring to this recipe as Mexican flan.

Flan Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Sweet, creamy, decadent, and delicious. Hope you enjoy this flan recipe!