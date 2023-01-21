Mexican Rice (Arroz Mexicano)

Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Arroz Mexicano (Mexican rice) is a staple side dish that's ready in under 30 minutes. Fluffy, incredibly tasty, and the perfect compliment to your Mexican dishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cr3QR_0kLmpWsx00
Mexican Rice (Arroz Mexicano)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

There are several version of this recipe and can vary even from family to family.

This is my mother's recipe and has been one of my most popular recipes with over a million views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzLQr_0kLmpWsx00
Ingredients needed to make Mexican RicePhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

INGREDIENTS

To Make the Tomato Sauce:

  • tomatoes
  • onion
  • garlic
  • water
  • chicken bouillon

To Make the Rice:

  • olive oil
  • long grain white rice
  • onion
  • garlic
  • chicken bouillon
  • whole cumin
  • water

INSTRUCTIONS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1Xnp_0kLmpWsx00
Making Tomato SaucePhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen
  • Add the tomatoes, onion, garlic, chicken bouillon, and 1 cup water in a blender. 
  • Blend until smooth. 

Homemade tomato sauce gives the rice an orange-y color and mild tomato flavor. Not deep red.

To Get REALLY Red Rice: Simply add 1 tbsp tomato bouillon to give it a redder look and more intense tomato flavor. This is optional and up to you. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TknC7_0kLmpWsx00
Making Mexican RicePhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

  • Heat oil. 
  • Add rice.
  • Toast well, stirring constantly. About 4-5 minutes.
  • Add onion 1 minute before rice is ready.

BE CAREFUL!

Don’t go anywhere. Stir and stir some more. The rice burns easily. Double check the heat level to be at medium. Look for a golden brown color in the rice. Then, proceed to the next step.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZfbKu_0kLmpWsx00
Making Mexican RicePhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Add garlic, cumin, chicken bouillon, tomato sauce, and water. 

  • Cover the pot. 
  • Cook for 12 minutes on medium. 

After 12 minutes, turn OFF the stove. Rest is best! Let it rest covered for 5 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWCWi_0kLmpWsx00
Mexican rice (Arroz Mexicano)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Take the lid off. You’ll see that the tomato sauce will have come to the top and the rice should be fully cooked.

Rice not ready? If it’s ALMOST ready but not quite, add a splash of water. Then cover again for an extra 5 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19bM0S_0kLmpWsx00
Arroz Mexicano (Mexican Rice)Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Using a cooking spoon, gently stir the rice to mix with the tomato sauce that came up to the top.

Serve immediately. Store in an airtight container.

Published by

Maggie Unzueta shares her passion for authentic Mexican food on the popular website Mama Maggie's Kitchen. As a native Spanish speaker and frequent traveler south of the border, she brings the true flavors of Mexico to kitchens everywhere.

