Arroz Mexicano (Mexican rice) is a staple side dish that's ready in under 30 minutes. Fluffy, incredibly tasty, and the perfect compliment to your Mexican dishes.

Mexican Rice (Arroz Mexicano) Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

There are several version of this recipe and can vary even from family to family.

This is my mother's recipe and has been one of my most popular recipes with over a million views.

INGREDIENTS

To Make the Tomato Sauce:

tomatoes

onion

garlic

water

chicken bouillon

To Make the Rice:

olive oil

long grain white rice

onion

garlic

chicken bouillon

whole cumin

water

INSTRUCTIONS

Add the tomatoes, onion, garlic, chicken bouillon, and 1 cup water in a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Homemade tomato sauce gives the rice an orange-y color and mild tomato flavor. Not deep red.

To Get REALLY Red Rice: Simply add 1 tbsp tomato bouillon to give it a redder look and more intense tomato flavor. This is optional and up to you.

Heat oil.

Add rice.

Toast well, stirring constantly. About 4-5 minutes.

Add onion 1 minute before rice is ready.

BE CAREFUL!

Don’t go anywhere. Stir and stir some more. The rice burns easily. Double check the heat level to be at medium. Look for a golden brown color in the rice. Then, proceed to the next step.

Add garlic, cumin, chicken bouillon, tomato sauce, and water.

Cover the pot.

Cook for 12 minutes on medium.

After 12 minutes, turn OFF the stove. Rest is best! Let it rest covered for 5 minutes.

Take the lid off. You’ll see that the tomato sauce will have come to the top and the rice should be fully cooked.

Rice not ready? If it’s ALMOST ready but not quite, add a splash of water. Then cover again for an extra 5 minutes.

Using a cooking spoon, gently stir the rice to mix with the tomato sauce that came up to the top.

Serve immediately. Store in an airtight container.