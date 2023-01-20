Slow Cooker Beef Birria

Birria de Res screams celebration – birthday parties, Christmas, baby showers. You can make a huge pot of this delicious stew and feed a large family. Yes, it's a stew. From here, you can make the popular Birria Tacos or Birria Ramen.

Slow Cooker Birria de Res Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

INGREDIENTS

roast beef

water

chile guajillo

chile ancho

garlic cloves

dried oregano

dried thyme

clove

whole cinnamon stick

beef bouillon

bay leaves

oil

Salt and pepper

Instructions

Making birria sauce Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Add 1 cup hot water and let the chiles soak for 5 minutes, or until pliable.

Seed and devein the chiles, saving the water.

Don’t worry if some seeds remain.

Add the saved water, the chiles, garlic, oregano, thyme, clove, cinnamon, bouillon, laurel leaves (or bay leaves), salt and pepper in a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Set aside.

In a large pot, heat two tablespoons oil.

Add salt and pepper to the beef.

Sear the beef on all sides.

Chile sauce pouring over beef Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Once the meat is brown, transfer to the slow cooker.

Add the chile mixture from the blender.

Add enough water to cover the meat.

Set slow cooker on low for 6-8 hours.

Shred beef.

Slow cooker birria de res Photo by Maggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Once ready, it's usually topped with diced onion and lime juice. It's meat lovers dream!

Note: Traditionally, this stew is made with goat. Here, I'm sharing with you the beef version.