Slow Cooker Beef Birria

Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Birria de Res screams celebration – birthday parties, Christmas, baby showers. You can make a huge pot of this delicious stew and feed a large family. Yes, it's a stew. From here, you can make the popular Birria Tacos or Birria Ramen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmB0b_0kKGCnOo00
Slow Cooker Birria de ResPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

INGREDIENTS

Visit Mama Maggies Kitchen for a complete printable recipe with amounts for each ingredient and Cook Tips for my Slow Cooker Birria de Res.

  • roast beef
  • water
  • chile guajillo
  • chile ancho
  • garlic cloves
  • dried oregano
  • dried thyme
  • clove
  • whole cinnamon stick
  • beef bouillon
  • bay leaves
  • oil
  • Salt and pepper

Instructions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ErpUU_0kKGCnOo00
Making birria saucePhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Add 1 cup hot water and let the chiles soak for 5 minutes, or until pliable.

Seed and devein the chiles, saving the water.

Don’t worry if some seeds remain.

Add the saved water, the chiles, garlic, oregano, thyme, clove, cinnamon, bouillon, laurel leaves (or bay leaves), salt and pepper in a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Set aside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xADv_0kKGCnOo00
Photo byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

In a large pot, heat two tablespoons oil.

Add salt and pepper to the beef.

Sear the beef on all sides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u2slp_0kKGCnOo00
Chile sauce pouring over beefPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Once the meat is brown, transfer to the slow cooker.

Add the chile mixture from the blender.

Add enough water to cover the meat.

Set slow cooker on low for 6-8 hours.

Shred beef.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJQVJ_0kKGCnOo00
Slow cooker birria de resPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Once ready, it's usually topped with diced onion and lime juice. It's meat lovers dream!

Note: Traditionally, this stew is made with goat. Here, I'm sharing with you the beef version.

Maggie Unzueta shares her passion for authentic Mexican food on the popular website Mama Maggie's Kitchen. As a native Spanish speaker and frequent traveler south of the border, she brings the true flavors of Mexico to kitchens everywhere.

San Diego, CA
484 followers

