Mexican Wedding Cookies

Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Mexican Wedding Cookies are a real treat! Made with butter and pecans then rolled in powdered sugar. They look like miniature snowballs and are perfect for Christmas, birthdays, and special occasions.

Mexican Wedding CookiesPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Ingredients

  • unsalted butter (softened)
  • powdered sugar
  • vanilla
  • salt
  • flour
  • toasted pecans
  • Powdered sugar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C5RCy_0kJ2S2n800
Baking Mexican Wedding CookiesPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F
  • Mix butter, powdered sugar, vanilla, and salt in a bowl.
  • Beat until creamy.
  • Slowly add the flour. Mix on low while doing this.
  • Occasionally scrape down the sides of the bowl.
  • Add the chopped nuts. Using a spatula work the nuts into the dough.
  • Take a small amount of the dough.
  • Using your hands, roll into a small ball. Place on a lined cookie sheet.
  • Space the cookies apart. Repeat until there is no more dough.
  • Bake for 10-12 minutes.
  • The bottoms of the cookies will be golden brown.
  • After they've cooled, roll each cookie in powdered sugar.
  • Repeat with all the cookies.
  • Enjoy!

Not a fan of pecans? Make this recipe with walnuts. 

Let the cookies cool for about 10 minutes. If they are warm, the powdered sugar will soak into the cookie. If that happens, simply wait a little longer until they are cool and roll in the powdered sugar again.

For Smaller Cookies: Use only ½ tablespoon of the batter to form the balls.Bake for 8 minutes, or until golden brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFOgz_0kJ2S2n800
Mexican Wedding CookiesPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Mexican Wedding Cookies are little bites of pecan heaven.

They aren’t hard to make either. Only a handful of ingredients and under 30 minutes. YES!

Published by

Maggie Unzueta shares her passion for authentic Mexican food on the popular website Mama Maggie's Kitchen. As a native Spanish speaker and frequent traveler south of the border, she brings the true flavors of Mexico to kitchens everywhere.

San Diego, CA
455 followers

