Mexican Wedding Cookies are a real treat! Made with butter and pecans then rolled in powdered sugar. They look like miniature snowballs and are perfect for Christmas, birthdays, and special occasions.

Ingredients

unsalted butter (softened)

powdered sugar

vanilla

salt

flour

toasted pecans

Powdered sugar

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F

Mix butter, powdered sugar, vanilla, and salt in a bowl.

Beat until creamy.

Slowly add the flour. Mix on low while doing this.

Occasionally scrape down the sides of the bowl.

Add the chopped nuts. Using a spatula work the nuts into the dough.

Take a small amount of the dough.

Using your hands, roll into a small ball. Place on a lined cookie sheet.

Space the cookies apart. Repeat until there is no more dough.

Bake for 10-12 minutes.

The bottoms of the cookies will be golden brown.

After they've cooled, roll each cookie in powdered sugar.

Repeat with all the cookies.

Enjoy!

Not a fan of pecans? Make this recipe with walnuts.

Let the cookies cool for about 10 minutes. If they are warm, the powdered sugar will soak into the cookie. If that happens, simply wait a little longer until they are cool and roll in the powdered sugar again.

For Smaller Cookies: Use only ½ tablespoon of the batter to form the balls.Bake for 8 minutes, or until golden brown.

Mexican Wedding Cookies are little bites of pecan heaven.

They aren’t hard to make either. Only a handful of ingredients and under 30 minutes. YES!