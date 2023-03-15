kids parks in Pensacola

Photo by istockphoto

Pensacola, Florida, is a beautiful coastal city known for its pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and family-friendly activities. One of the best things to do with kids in Pensacola is to visit the numerous parks and playgrounds that are scattered throughout the city. In this article, we'll take a closer look at some of the best parks for kids in Pensacola, as well as what makes them unique and special.

Bayview Park

Bayview Park is one of the most popular parks in Pensacola, especially for families with kids. The park features a large playground area with swings, slides, climbing structures, and more. There's also a splash pad for kids to cool off during the hot summer months, as well as a skate park, tennis courts, and a basketball court. The park also has picnic tables, grills, and a pier that offers beautiful views of Pensacola Bay.

Blue Wahoos Stadium Park

Blue Wahoos Stadium Park is located adjacent to the minor league baseball stadium of the same name. The park features a large playground area with slides, swings, and climbing structures, as well as a splash pad and picnic tables. The park also has a walking path, and during baseball season, visitors can catch a game at the stadium and enjoy a day of family fun.

Roger Scott Athletic Complex

The Roger Scott Athletic Complex is a massive park that offers a wide range of activities for kids and families. The park features multiple playground areas, including a large pirate-themed play area for younger children. There are also several sports fields, including soccer, baseball, and football fields. The park also has a dog park, tennis courts, and a disc golf course.

Ashton Brosnaham Park

Ashton Brosnaham Park is a smaller park, but it offers plenty of amenities for families with kids. The park features a playground area with swings, slides, and climbing structures, as well as a basketball court, a volleyball court, and a walking trail. There are also picnic tables and grills, making it the perfect spot for a family picnic or barbecue.

Gulf Islands National Seashore

Gulf Islands National Seashore is a unique park that offers a one-of-a-kind experience for kids and families. The park is located on a barrier island and features beautiful white sand beaches, clear blue water, and plenty of wildlife. Kids can explore the beach, collect seashells, and even spot dolphins swimming in the Gulf of Mexico. The park also has picnic areas and hiking trails.

