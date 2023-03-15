Pensacola Waterfront Restaurants

Photo by istockphoto

Pensacola, Florida is a city known for its beautiful beaches and rich history. With its location on the Gulf of Mexico, Pensacola offers an abundance of seafood restaurants with stunning waterfront views. Here are some of the best places to eat in Pensacola on the water, according to reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor.

The Fish House - Located in the heart of downtown Pensacola, The Fish House is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. The restaurant offers fresh Gulf seafood, including their famous Grits a Ya Ya and Blackened Redfish. The outdoor seating area overlooks Pensacola Bay and the marina, providing a picturesque setting for lunch or dinner.

Jaco's Bayfront Bar and Grille - Jaco's Bayfront Bar and Grille is a family-owned restaurant located on Pensacola Beach overlooking Little Sabine Bay. The restaurant offers a variety of seafood dishes, as well as burgers, sandwiches, and salads. The outdoor seating area provides a stunning view of the bay and the Pensacola Beach boardwalk.

The Oar House - The Oar House is a waterfront restaurant located on Bayou Chico, just a short drive from downtown Pensacola. The restaurant offers a variety of seafood dishes, as well as steaks, sandwiches, and salads. The outdoor seating area overlooks the bayou and provides a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere.

Peg Leg Pete's - Peg Leg Pete's is a popular seafood restaurant located on Pensacola Beach overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. The restaurant offers a variety of seafood dishes, including their famous grilled oysters and crab claws. The outdoor seating area provides a stunning view of the Gulf and is the perfect place to watch the sunset.

Grand Marlin - The Grand Marlin is a fine-dining seafood restaurant located on Pensacola Beach overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. The restaurant offers a variety of fresh seafood dishes, as well as steaks and salads. The outdoor seating area provides a stunning view of the Gulf and is the perfect place for a romantic dinner.

These are just a few of the many great places to eat in Pensacola on the water. Whether you're looking for fresh seafood or a beautiful waterfront view, Pensacola has something for everyone.

