New 'Alien' Film Begins Production

Photo by istockphoto

Fans of the "Alien" franchise have something to look forward to as it has been announced that the ninth installment of the series will begin production in March. Ridley Scott, who directed the first film in the series, will not be returning to direct this one. Instead, Noah Hawley, best known for his work on TV shows such as "Fargo" and "Legion," will be taking on the director's chair.

This news has generated a lot of buzz among fans of the franchise, as many are curious to see what direction Hawley will take the series in. While details about the plot of the film are scarce, it has been confirmed that the story will take place within the same universe as the previous films, meaning that it will likely involve the infamous Xenomorph aliens in some capacity.

It's worth noting that the "Alien" franchise has had a somewhat tumultuous history. While the original film is considered a classic of the horror genre, its sequels have been more hit-or-miss. Some have been well-received by both critics and audiences, while others have been criticized for straying too far from the tone and style of the original. In recent years, there have been several attempts to reboot the franchise, with varying degrees of success.

Given this history, it's understandable that some fans may be skeptical about the prospect of yet another "Alien" film. However, Hawley's involvement is reason enough to be cautiously optimistic. He has proven himself to be a talented writer and director, with a knack for creating complex, character-driven narratives that blend genres in unexpected ways. If he can bring this same level of creativity and ambition to the "Alien" universe, then the ninth film in the franchise could be something truly special.

Of course, there are still many unknowns at this point. Who will be starring in the film? What will the tone and style be like? Will it tie into the previous films, or will it stand on its own? These are all questions that will have to wait until more information is released.

One thing that is certain, however, is that the "Alien" franchise has a loyal and passionate fan base, and they will be eagerly awaiting any new details about the upcoming film. With Hawley at the helm, there's a chance that the ninth installment could breathe new life into the series and deliver an experience that is both terrifying and thought-provoking. Only time will tell, but for now, fans can look forward to the start of production in March and the promise of a new chapter in the "Alien" saga.