Florida's Delicious Street Food.

Photo by photo by istockphoto

Florida, with its vibrant and diverse culture, has some of the best street food in the United States. Whether you're a foodie or simply looking for a quick bite, Florida's street food scene has something to offer for everyone. From seafood to Cuban sandwiches to Southern-style barbecue, street food vendors offer a unique culinary experience that is both delicious and affordable.

One of the most popular street foods in Florida is the Cuban sandwich. This sandwich, which originated in Tampa, is made with ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard, all served on Cuban bread. Many street vendors offer their own unique take on the Cuban sandwich, and it's a must-try for anyone visiting Florida. You can find these sandwiches at food trucks, street festivals, and even at small storefronts throughout the state.

Seafood is another staple of Florida's street food scene. With its proximity to the ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, Florida is home to a variety of fresh seafood, including shrimp, crab, and fish. Some popular seafood dishes you can find on the street include fish tacos, shrimp po' boys, and lobster rolls. Whether you prefer your seafood fried, grilled, or sautéed, there's a street vendor in Florida that can satisfy your cravings.

If you're in the mood for something sweet, you'll find plenty of options among Florida's street food vendors. One popular treat is the key lime pie, which is made with fresh key lime juice, graham cracker crust, and whipped cream. Another favorite is Cuban-style coffee, which is a strong espresso with a touch of sugar, often served in small cups called "cafecitos." And of course, no trip to Florida is complete without trying a fresh-squeezed glass of orange juice, made from the state's famous oranges.

Barbecue is also a popular street food in Florida, especially in the northern part of the state. You'll find vendors serving up pulled pork, brisket, and ribs, often accompanied by classic sides like mac and cheese, baked beans, and coleslaw. Some vendors even offer a unique twist on barbecue, such as smoked fish or gator tail.

In addition to traditional street food, Florida also has a growing food truck scene. Food trucks can be found at festivals, markets, and other events throughout the state, offering a wide range of cuisines from around the world. You might find a food truck serving up tacos, pizza, burgers, or even vegan options like plant-based burgers and tacos.

Overall, Florida's street food scene is a reflection of the state's diverse culture and culinary traditions. Whether you're a local or a visitor, exploring the street food vendors of Florida is a great way to experience the state's unique flavors and cultural heritage. So next time you're in Florida, be sure to hit the streets and try some of the amazing food that the state has to offer.