malta

Pensacola, Florida is a city that is well-known for its beautiful beaches and rich history. However, what many people may not know is that Pensacola is also home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the state of Florida. From traditional Neapolitan-style pizzas to unique and creative pies, there is no shortage of delicious pizza options in Pensacola. In this article, we will highlight some of the best pizza restaurants in Pensacola that you should definitely check out.

The Tuscan Oven

The Tuscan Oven is a popular restaurant in Pensacola that serves up authentic Italian cuisine, including some of the best pizzas in town. The restaurant uses only the freshest ingredients and bakes its pizzas in a wood-fired oven for an authentic and delicious taste. They offer a variety of pizza options, including classic Margherita, spicy sausage, and even a seafood pizza with shrimp and scallops. Their thin-crust pizzas are crispy and flavorful, making this restaurant a must-try for any pizza lover.

Ozone Pizza Pub

Ozone Pizza Pub is a local favorite in Pensacola that offers a unique and creative spin on traditional pizzas. They have a variety of signature pizzas that are made with fresh and unique ingredients. One of their most popular pizzas is the "Hail Caesar," which features a Caesar salad on top of a pizza crust. They also offer vegan and gluten-free options, making it a great spot for those with dietary restrictions.

Scenic 90 Cafe

Scenic 90 Cafe is a charming restaurant in Pensacola that serves up classic American fare, including some of the best pizzas in town. Their pizzas are made with fresh, high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in a brick oven. They offer a variety of toppings, including traditional options like pepperoni and sausage, as well as more unique options like figs and prosciutto. The atmosphere at Scenic 90 Cafe is cozy and welcoming, making it a great spot for a casual dinner with friends or family.

Sky's Pizza Pie

Sky's Pizza Pie is a family-owned pizza restaurant in Pensacola that serves up delicious and classic pizzas. Their pizzas are made with homemade dough and sauce, and topped with high-quality meats and fresh vegetables. They offer a variety of specialty pizzas, including a Greek pizza with feta cheese and a BBQ chicken pizza. Their pizza slices are also a hit with locals, making this spot a great option for a quick and satisfying lunch.

Nom Sushi Izakaya

Nom Sushi Izakaya may be known for their sushi, but they also serve up some of the best Japanese-style pizzas in Pensacola. Their pizzas are made with a crispy, thin crust and topped with unique and flavorful ingredients. One of their most popular pizzas is the "Umami Pizza," which features mushroom, truffle oil, and a soy-based sauce. This restaurant is a great spot for those looking for something a little different than traditional pizzas.

In conclusion, Pensacola is home to a variety of delicious pizza restaurants that cater to all tastes and preferences. Whether you're in the mood for classic pizzas or unique and creative options, there is a restaurant in Pensacola that has got you covered. So the next time you're in the area, be sure to check out one of these amazing pizza spots and indulge in some of the best pies in town

