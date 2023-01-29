Oscars 2023 Nominations List

Photo by photo by istockphoto

The Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, are considered the most prestigious awards in the film industry. Every year, the best films, actors, and filmmakers are honored with nominations in various categories. The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, or the Oscars 2023, have been announced and the list is filled with a diverse group of talented individuals and groundbreaking films.

The nominees for Best Picture include "The French Dispatch," directed by Wes Anderson, "Minari," directed by Lee Isaac Chung, "Nomadland," directed by Chloe Zhao, "Promising Young Woman," directed by Emerald Fennell, and "The Trial of the Chicago 7," directed by Aaron Sorkin.

In the category of Best Director, the nominees are Wes Anderson for "The French Dispatch," Lee Isaac Chung for "Minari," Chloe Zhao for "Nomadland," Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman," and Aaron Sorkin for "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

For Best Actor, the nominees are Anthony Hopkins for "The Father," Riz Ahmed for "Sound of Metal," Steven Yeun for "Minari," Chadwick Boseman for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," and Tahar Rahim for "The Mauritanian."

In the Best Actress category, the nominees are Carey Mulligan for "Promising Young Woman," Frances McDormand for "Nomadland," Vanessa Kirby for "Pieces of a Woman," Viola Davis for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," and Andra Day for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."

The nominees for Best Supporting Actor are Leslie Odom Jr. for "One Night in Miami," Sacha Baron Cohen for "The Trial of the Chicago 7," Daniel Kaluuya for "Judas and the Black Messiah," Paul Raci for "Sound of Metal," and Lakeith Stanfield for "Judas and the Black Messiah."

In the Best Supporting Actress category, the nominees are Maria Bakalova for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Olivia Colman for "The Father," Amanda Seyfried for "Mank," Youn Yuh-jung for "Minari," and Glenn Close for "Hillbilly Elegy."

The nominees for Best Original Screenplay are Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman," Lee Isaac Chung for "Minari," Emerald Fennell for "The Father," Jack Fincher for "Mank," and Darius Marder for "Sound of Metal."

In the Best Adapted Screenplay category, the nominees are Christopher Hampton for "The Father," Ramin Bahrani for "The White Tiger," Christopher Hampton for "The Mauritanian," Ruben Santiago-Hudson for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," and Aaron Sorkin for "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

The nominees for Best Animated Feature are "Soul," "Wolfwalkers," "Onward," "Over the Moon," and "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon."

In the Best International Feature category, the nominees are "Another Round," "Better Days," "Quo Vadis, Aida?," "The Man Who Sold His Skin," and "Collective."

The nominees for Best Documentary Feature are "Collective," "Crip Camp," "The Mole Agent," "My Octopus Teacher," and "Time."

The nominees for Best Original Score are Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste for "Soul," James Newton Howard for "News of the World," Emile Mosseri for "Minari," Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and