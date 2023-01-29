NYC Pizza Restaurants

Photo by photo by istockphoto

There are many great pizza restaurants in New York City, but some of the most highly-regarded ones include:

Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn, known for its classic Neapolitan-style pies made with high-quality ingredients.

Lombardi's Pizza in Manhattan, which is considered to be the first pizzeria in America, known for its coal-fired pies.

Totonno's Pizzeria Napolitano in Brooklyn, which is known for its authentic Neapolitan-style pies.

Patsy's Pizzeria in Harlem and the Upper East Side, known for its thin-crust, coal-fired pies.

John's Pizzeria in Greenwich Village, known for its classic New York-style pies.

Joe's Pizza in Greenwich Village, known for its simple, classic slices.

Prince Street Pizza in Nolita, known for its square slices with crispy pepperoni.

L&B Spumoni Gardens in Brooklyn, known for its Sicilian-style pies and spumoni ice cream.

These are just a few of the many great pizza restaurants in New York City, and there are many other great places to enjoy a slice or a pie, depending on your preferences.

Motorino Pizza in the East Village and Brooklyn, known for its wood-fired Neapolitan-style pies.

Rubirosa in Nolita, known for its classic Neapolitan-style pies and vodka sauce.

Paulie Gee's in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, known for its creative, wood-fired pies with unique toppings.

Emily in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, known for its wood-fired pies and unique toppings like smoked mozzarella and truffled honey.

Artichoke Basille's Pizza in the East Village, known for its signature artichoke slice.

Gino's Pizzeria in Park Slope, Brooklyn, known for its classic Neapolitan-style pies.

Di Matteo's Pizza in Little Italy, known for its Sicilian-style pies and fried pizza.

Donatella in the Upper East Side, known for its thin-crust pies and unique toppings.

Pizzetteria Brunetti in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, known for its wood-fired pies and creative toppings.

Please keep in mind that these are just some of the many great pizza restaurants in New York City and you might have your own preferences.