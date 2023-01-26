traveling to Greece from USA, airlines, and prices of tickets

Photo by photo by istockphoto

Greece is a popular vacation destination for many Americans, offering a combination of ancient history, beautiful beaches, and delicious cuisine. If you're planning a trip to Greece from the USA, there are several airlines that offer flights to various destinations in Greece, including Athens, Thessaloniki, and Crete. Prices for tickets will vary depending on the airline and departure city, as well as the time of year you plan to travel.

One major airline that offers flights to Greece from the USA is Delta. The airline has several non-stop flights to Athens from major cities such as New York, Boston, and Atlanta. Prices for tickets on these flights can range from around $600 to $1,000, depending on the time of year and whether or not you book in advance.

Another airline that offers flights to Greece from the USA is United. United has non-stop flights to Athens from several cities, including Chicago, Newark, and Washington D.C. Prices for tickets on these flights can range from around $700 to $1,200, depending on the time of year and whether or not you book in advance.

A third airline that offers flights to Greece from the USA is American Airlines. The airline has non-stop flights to Athens from several cities, including Philadelphia, Miami, and Dallas. Prices for tickets on these flights can range from around $800 to $1,300, depending on the time of year and whether or not you book in advance.

In addition to these major airlines, there are also several low-cost carriers that offer flights to Greece from the USA. For example, Norwegian Air and WOW air both offer flights to Athens from several cities in the USA, with prices for tickets starting as low as $400. However, it is important to note that these low-cost carriers may have additional fees for baggage and other services.

Overall, if you're planning a trip to Greece from the USA, there are several airlines that offer flights to various destinations in Greece. Prices for tickets will vary depending on the airline and departure city, as well as the time of year you plan to travel. By doing research and booking in advance, you may be able to find a good deal on a flight to Greece from the USA.

When planning your trip to Greece, it's also important to consider the cost of accommodations. There are many options for lodging in Greece, including hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals. Prices for accommodations will vary depending on the location and type of lodging you choose. For example, a hotel in Athens can range from around $50 to $200 per night, while a vacation rental on a Greek island can range from around $100 to $500 per night.

If you're looking to save money on your trip, consider staying in a less touristy area or opting for a more budget-friendly accommodation option. Greece has many budget-friendly options for lodging like hostels, B&B, or camping.

Another cost to consider when planning your trip to Greece is transportation. While many tourists choose to rent a car or motorbike, this can be quite expensive, especially on the more popular islands. Public transportation options such as buses and ferries are usually more budget-friendly. There are also many walking and cycling trails across the country, which can be a great way to see the sights and save money on transportation.

When it comes to food, it is relatively cheap and delicious in Greece, with many options for dining out or cooking your own meals. Fresh seafood and locally-sourced produce are in abundance, and you can find many tavernas and street food vendors that offer delicious and affordable meals.

Finally, it's important to budget for any activities or excursions you plan to do while in Greece. There are many options for activities and excursions, from visiting ancient ruins and museums to island-hopping and exploring the countryside. Prices for activities and excursions will vary depending on the activity and the company you choose, but budgeting around $50 to $100 per day for activities is a good idea.

In conclusion, traveling to Greece from the USA can be a great experience and it is relatively affordable if you plan your trip carefully. By researching your options for flights, accommodations, transportation, and activities, you can create a budget that works for you and ensure that you have a great time in Greece.