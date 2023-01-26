History of First Computer-ENIAC

Photo by photo by istockphoto

The first computer in history was the Electronic Numerical Integrator And Computer (ENIAC), which was developed during World War II by the United States government. The ENIAC was designed to calculate the trajectories of artillery shells, and it was first used for this purpose in 1945.

The ENIAC was a massive machine, weighing over 30 tons and taking up about 1,800 square feet of space. It was made up of over 18,000 vacuum tubes, 70,000 resistors, 10,000 capacitors, and 6,000 switches. Despite its enormous size and complexity, the ENIAC was able to perform calculations at a speed of 5,000 additions per second, which was a significant improvement over the mechanical calculators that were commonly used at the time.

The ENIAC was also the first computer to use binary digits (bits) to represent numbers, which is the foundation of modern computing. This allowed the ENIAC to perform a wide range of calculations, including trigonometry and logarithms, which were not possible with mechanical calculators.

Despite its many achievements, the ENIAC had several limitations. It was not a general-purpose computer and could only be used for specific tasks. It was also not programmable, which meant that new calculations had to be physically wired into the machine.

The ENIAC was officially unveiled to the public in 1946, and it was used for a variety of government and scientific research projects until it was decommissioned in 1955. The development of the ENIAC was a major milestone in the history of computing, as it marked the beginning of the electronic age and paved the way for future advancements in computer technology.

In conclusion, the Electronic Numerical Integrator And Computer (ENIAC) was the first computer in history. Developed during WWII by the U.S. government, it was a massive machine that used vacuum tubes and binary digits to perform calculations. The ENIAC was a significant improvement over mechanical calculators and marked the beginning of the electronic age.