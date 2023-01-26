The first bank in USA

Photo by photo by istockphoto

The first bank in the United States was the Bank of North America, which was chartered by the Continental Congress in 1781. The bank was established to help finance the Revolutionary War and to stabilize the currency. It was also intended to serve as a model for a national banking system.

The Bank of North America was the first institution to be created under the authority of the federal government and was the first to issue paper money. The bank was initially capitalized with $400,000, with the majority of the funds coming from foreign investors, specifically from France and Spain.

The bank was located in Philadelphia and was run by Robert Morris, a prominent financier and member of the Continental Congress. Morris was also a signer of the Declaration of Independence and the Articles of Confederation.

The Bank of North America quickly became a success, providing the young nation with a stable source of credit and helping to stabilize the currency. However, its charter expired in 1785, and it was not renewed.

The bank's success paved the way for the establishment of the first national bank, the Bank of the United States, which was chartered in 1791. This bank was modeled after the Bank of North America and served as the country's central bank until its charter expired in 1811.

Overall, the Bank of North America played a crucial role in the nation's early history by providing much-needed financial stability during the Revolutionary War, and it served as a blueprint for the national banking system in the United States.