travel from Buffalo to Toronto by bus

Photo by photo by istockphoto

Buffalo and Toronto are two popular cities located in the Canadian province of Ontario and the US state of New York, respectively. Both cities are well-connected by various modes of transportation, including bus. This article will provide information on the different bus companies that operate between Buffalo and Toronto, as well as their prices.

Greyhound is one of the most popular bus companies that operates between Buffalo and Toronto. They have several daily departures from Buffalo's downtown bus station and arrive at Toronto's bus station, located at 610 Bay St. The one-way fare for an adult passenger starts at around $25. The journey takes about 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Another popular bus company that operates between these two cities is Megabus. They have several daily departures from Buffalo's downtown bus station and arrive at Toronto's bus station, located at 34 Allen St. The one-way fare for an adult passenger starts at around $15. The journey takes about 2 hours and 30 minutes.

BoltBus is also a bus company that operates between Buffalo and Toronto. They have several daily departures from Buffalo's downtown bus station and arrive at Toronto's bus station, located at 610 Bay St. The one-way fare for an adult passenger starts at around $30. The journey takes about 2 hours and 30 minutes.

In addition to the major bus companies, there are also smaller regional companies such as Niagara Falls Transit which also has a route between Buffalo and Toronto, the one-way fare for adult passenger starts at around $30 and the journey takes about 3 hours.

In conclusion, traveling by bus from Buffalo to Toronto is a convenient and affordable option for those looking to explore these two popular cities. With several bus companies operating between the two cities, travelers have a variety of options to choose from when it comes to prices and departure times. It's always best to check the prices and schedules on the bus companies' official websites before making a final decision.