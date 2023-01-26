Photo by photo by istockphoto

The first official circulation coin of the United States was the Flowing Hair dollar, which was minted from 1794 to 1795. The coin was designed by Robert Scot, who was the chief engraver of the United States Mint at the time.

The Flowing Hair dollar was the first coin to be struck under the authority of the United States government, following the passage of the Coinage Act of 1792. The coin featured a portrait of Liberty on the obverse, with her hair flowing freely in the wind. The reverse featured an eagle and the inscription "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA."

The Flowing Hair dollar was made of a silver alloy and had a weight of 416 grains and a diameter of 39.5 millimeters. The coin's design was not well-received by the public, and it was replaced by the Draped Bust dollar in 1795.

Despite its short lifespan, the Flowing Hair dollar is considered a significant coin in American numismatics. It was the first coin to be produced by the United States Mint and helped establish the nation's monetary system. Today, the Flowing Hair dollar is highly sought after by collectors, and examples in good condition can fetch a high price at auction.

The Flowing Hair dollar was followed by Draped Bust dollar in 1795, which featured a more elegant portrait of Liberty. The Draped Bust dollar was minted untile 1804, and it is considered one of the most beautiful coins in American history.

The Flowing Hair dollar was not without its problems, however. The coin's weight and fineness were not well-regulated, which led to issues with counterfeiting and acceptance. Additionally, the coin's design was criticized for being too "feminine" and not sufficiently representative of the nation. These issues, combined with the relatively high cost of production, led to the coin's replacement by the Draped Bust dollar in 1795.

The Flowing Hair dollar was minted at the Philadelphia Mint and was produced in relatively small numbers. As a result, most surviving examples are in poor condition and are considered to be quite rare. However, examples in good condition are highly prized by collectors and can fetch a high price at auction.

