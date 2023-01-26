Photo by photo by istockphoto

The oldest building in the United States of America is the Fairbanks House in Dedham, Massachusetts. Built-in 1637, it is believed to be the oldest surviving wooden structure in North America. The house was built by Jonathan Fairbanks, one of the first settlers of Dedham, and his son, Jonathan Fairbanks Jr.

The Fairbanks House is a two-story, timber-framed structure with a steeply pitched roof. The house originally had five rooms on the first floor and a large great room on the second floor. The house has undergone several additions and renovations over the years, but the original structure has been well-preserved.

The house was passed down through several generations of the Fairbanks family before it was sold to the Dedham Historical Society in 1906. The society restored the house to its original condition and opened it to the public as a museum. Visitors can tour the house and learn about the history of the Fairbanks family and the early settlers of Dedham.

The Fairbanks House is a significant piece of American history. It represents the early days of American settlement and the lives of the first settlers. It is also a reminder of the ingenuity and resourcefulness of our ancestors who built homes and communities in a new land. The house serves as an important educational resource for visitors of all ages and a symbol of our nation's rich history.

The house is open for tours from late May to mid-October, and also by appointment. The Fairbanks House is a National Historic Landmark and is also part of the Dedham Historical Society and Museums. The society also offers a variety of educational programs and events throughout the year, including reenactments, lectures, and workshops.

In conclusion, The Fairbanks House is an important cultural heritage that tells the story of the early settlers of the United States of America, and the ingenuity of our ancestors. It is an opportunity for visitors to learn about the past and appreciate the sacrifices and hard work of our forefathers. The house is a must-see for anyone interested in American history and culture.