cruise ships from new York to Bahamas

Cruise ships offer a luxurious and convenient way to visit the beautiful Bahamas from the bustling city of New York. These ships depart from the city's port and take passengers on a journey through the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean.

One popular cruise ship line that offers trips from New York to the Bahamas is the Norwegian Cruise Line. Their ship, the Norwegian Gem, departs from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal and sails to the Bahamian ports of Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay. The ship features a variety of amenities, including multiple dining options, a spa, a casino, and a variety of entertainment options. Passengers can choose from a variety of stateroom options, including balcony rooms with ocean views.

Another popular cruise line that offers trips from New York to the Bahamas is Royal Caribbean. Their ship, the Adventure of the Seas, also departs from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal and sails to Nassau and CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's private island. The ship features a variety of activities, including a rock climbing wall, a mini-golf course, and a surf simulator. Passengers can also enjoy a variety of dining options, including a formal dining room and a casual buffet.

Both of these cruises typically last for about 5-7 days, giving passengers enough time to explore the beautiful beaches and clear waters of the Bahamas. Both Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay offer an array of activities for all ages, from swimming and snorkeling to shopping and dining.

Cruise ship travel also offers a great way to explore the Bahamas without having to worry about the logistics of flying and lodging. All your transportation, meals, and entertainment are included in the cost of the cruise.

It's important to note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cruising may be impacted and it's best to check with the respective cruise lines for the most up-to-date information on availability and safety protocols before booking a trip.

Overall, a cruise from New York to the Bahamas is a fantastic way to experience the beauty and culture of the Caribbean while enjoying the luxury and convenience of a cruise ship. With a variety of options available, there is a trip to suit every traveler's budget and preferences.

The price of a cruise from New York to the Bahamas can vary depending on the cruise line, duration of the trip, and cabin type.

A 4-day cruise on the Norwegian Cruise Line can start at around $349 per person for an interior cabin and $449 per person for a balcony cabin.

A 7-day cruise on Royal Caribbean can start at around $499 per person for an interior cabin and $699 per person for a balcony cabin.

A 5-day cruise on Carnival Cruise Line can start at around $399 per person for an interior cabin and $499 per person for a balcony cabin.

It's important to note that these prices are subject to change and may vary based on the season and availability. It's recommended to check with the cruise line or a travel agent for the most up-to-date prices.

A 3-day cruise on Celebrity Cruises can start at around $449 per person for an interior cabin and $699 per person for a balcony cabin.

A 4-day cruise on MSC Cruises can start at around $349 per person for an interior cabin and $449 per person for a balcony cabin.

A 5-day cruise on Princess Cruises can start at around $449 per person for an interior cabin and $699 per person for a balcony cabin.

It's also important to note that these prices may not include additional fees such as taxes, port charges, and gratuities. It's important to read the fine print and understand all the additional costs before making a final decision.

In addition, some cruises may offer additional amenities or perks for a higher price, such as all-inclusive packages, spa treatments, or excursions. It's recommended to compare the different options and packages available to find the best deal for your budget and preferences.