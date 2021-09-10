Luka Doncić agrees to the largest guaranteed rookie extension in history for $207 million.

Dallas Sports Fanatic

Dallas Mavericks' own superstar Luka Doncić has agreed to sign a five-year, $207 million supermax rookie extension. The extension will take effect during the 2022-23 season and will keep Luka Doncic under contract with Dallas until 2027 which will include a player option in the final year.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, head coach Jason Kidd, general manager Nico Harrison, and front office advisor Dirk Nowitzki flew out early this week to Luka's hometown of Ljubljana, Slovenia to offer him his extension in person. Doncić was eligible to sign the extension after being a first-team ALL NBA selection in the past two seasons. The big news came up shortly after Luka Doncić led the Slovenia national team to a bronze medal match against Australia at the summer Olympics in Tokyo, but fell short of a victory and what mattered most, an Olympic bronze medal for Slovenia.

Luka Doncić told ESPN "Today is a dream come true, the game of basketball has given me so much and has taken me to so many amazing places. I am humbled and excited to remain in Dallas as part of the Mavericks. I am humbled and excited to remain in Dallas as part of the Mavericks and appreciate the support of the fans." Doncić continued to say that "Along with this new contract, I am also happy to announce that I am increasing my efforts and focusing on expanding The Luka Doncić Foundation."

For Dallas Mavericks fans this is a huge victory, but what will the Mavs do to build and upgrade their roster to help Luka this upcoming season?

