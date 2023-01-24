3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Promise for Tax-Free Baby Items Like Diapers

Photo by Chayene Rafaela/Unsplash

It's no secret that baby items are expensive, and Governor DeSantis has recently promised to make them tax-free. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this costly issue.

The Issue: Tax-Free Baby Items

Out of all of our governor's recent promises, one is most likely to appeal to parents: tax-free baby items.

Governor DeSantis stated, "We're going to make all baby items, diapers, cribs, wipes, you name it, tax-free permanently in the state of Florida so you can raise kids and get by."

3 Tampa Residents Speak Up

I interviewed three Tampa residents to see what they thought of our governor's response to this costly issue. Here's what they said:

Alice stated, "It's great. Mine's almost out of diapers but if we can support our local families, we should. DeSantis is the only governor that's really all about helping out families. I'm betting it's because he's a father himself. That's important."

Camila stated, "This is the kind of legislature I actually care about. I mean, I don't like the man usually, but babies are expensive little things! I'm a single mom and I don't always have the funds for everything I need, so this would be nifty for people like me."

Callum stated, "By all means, it sounds like a good idea but it's not. Florida's going to lose that tax money and need to make it up from something else, or else projects that rely on our tax dollars are going to suffer for it. Our roads are already under constant construction and they're only going to get worse if we stop paying taxes on basic child expenses."

What do you think? Should baby items be tax-free permanently? Let me know in the comments below.

*Note: Names have been changed to protect the anonymity of Florida residents.