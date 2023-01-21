3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”

Photo by TreVoy Kelly/Pixabay

In case you missed it, the curriculum for AP African American Studies courses was shot down due to a "lack of educational value." I interviewed three Tampa history teachers to get their thoughts on this historic issue.

The Issue: AP African American Courses Rejected

The Florida Department of Education rejected the College Board's proposal for an AP African American Studies course. Their reasoning? A lack of educational value and attempted indoctrination.

Governor DeSantis' Press Secretary Bryan Griffin stated, “As submitted, the course is a vehicle for a political agenda and leaves large, ambiguous gaps that can be filled with additional ideological material, which we will not allow. As Governor DeSantis has stated, our classrooms will be a place for education, not indoctrination.”

3 Tampa Teachers Speak Up

I interviewed three Tampa history teachers to see what they thought of our state's response to this paramount issue. Here's what they said:

Morgan stated, "African American Studies are truly the backbone of American history. You can't teach any amount of American history without delving into the subject. To say that the course would lack educational value is just plain stupid."

Duncan stated, "The administration's pushing to keep CRT out of schools, so no, I'm not surprised."

Thomas stated, "The state's worried about indoctrination, but they need to trust us [teachers] more. There's a reason our schools rate so poorly when compared to the rest of the nation. It's a shame."

What do you think? Should AP African American Studies be taught in Florida schools? Let me know in the comments below.

*Note: Names have been changed to protect the anonymity of Florida residents.