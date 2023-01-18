3 USF Students React to Concerns of TikTok's Security Risks From China: “I’m Not Deleting It”

Photo by Hello I'm Nik/Unsplash

In case you haven't heard, TikTok is under scrutiny as a security threat from China. I interviewed three students from the University of South Florida to get their thoughts on this serious issue.

The Issue: TikTok Is a Potential Security Risk

Many Florida officials have voiced their concern regarding China accessing American information through the video-sharing app, TikTok.

Jimmy Patronis, Florida's Chief Financial Officer, stated, "There's no need to have, you know, actually active human spies and intelligence taking place. We've got Tiktok!... I mean, it's digital fentanyl and it's dangerous what they're [China] doing."

Three USF Students Speak Up

I interviewed three students from the University of South Florida in Tampa to see what they thought of our Florida officials' views on this issue. Here's what they said:

Katie stated, "I'm not deleting it, no. Just let us enjoy cool shit like TikTok. It doesn’t matter if we, like, protect ourselves by eliminating it. If they force us to give up the freedom to use TikTok for more security then this is a fascist government not worth living in."

Sienna stated, "If it [TikTok] has such a big benefit for China, and as far as I can tell there’s no benefit for us, then we should get rid of TikTok. It’s a very easy solution. I don’t use it and I think the people who do use it are addicted to it and don’t need to be using it. I think it’s especially dangerous because it’s targeted at minors."

Leo stated, "I don’t really understand it. I've seen headlines on my social media, but I just ignore them. I'm more interested in the nuclear fusion breakthrough in California because it was really interesting to me, personally."

What do you think? Do you think that TikTok poses a serious security risk? If so, what is the solution? Let me know in the comments below.

*Note: Names have been changed to protect the anonymity of the USF students.