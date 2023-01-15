3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"

Photo by Aurélien Courtet/Unsplash

As Cuban migrants flooded Florida shores, Governor DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to help local authorities repatriate the migrants. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this escalating issue.

The Issue: Cuban Migrants Flooding Florida Shores

Since October 1st, 2022, nearly 5,000 Cubans have been intercepted and sent back after trying to illegally land on American soil.

Governor DeSantis blamed the Biden administration, and stated, " “As the negative impacts of Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis."

Three Tampa Residents Speak Up

I interviewed three Tampa residents to see what they thought of our governor's response to this critical issue. Here's what they said:

Sandy stated, "All of us need to be thanking him [DeSantis] for keeping us safe. The more illegal immigrants, the higher the crime rates, which makes sense. We need to keep sending them back. Anyone who is here illegally needs to be sent back. If we cracked down on it, this would happen less and less."

Kevin stated, "There are proper ways to enter the U.S. That's how people need to do it. Biden's got this whole country screwy."

Gloria stated, "Well, I think DeSantis needs to do more to help people get here by the book. They [migrants] are fleeing to us because they need our help. The problem is that no one wants to help them. No one looks out for each other anymore."

What do you think? Do you think that DeSantis' response to the migrant crisis was the best course of action? Let me know in the comments below.

*Note: Names have been changed to protect the anonymity of Florida residents.